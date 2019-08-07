SBISoccer.com

European Transfer Tracker: Spurs close in on Lo Celso, Inter finalizing Lukaku deal, and more

With the European transfer window set to close, teams across the continent are scrambling to finalize deals ahead of the start of the new seasons.

SBI will provide regular updates on what should be a busy day of moves.

Here is a round-up of the latest moves in Europe:

Both Giovani Lo Celso and Tottenham Hotspur are intent on completing the 23-year-old Argentine’s move to to North London before the transfer window closes. (REPORT)

After improving on its £54 million bid for Romelu Lukaku in July, Inter Milan are close to completing the signing of the Manchester United forward. (REPORT)

David Luiz has reportedly asked for a move to Arsenal, with Chelsea keen to let the Brazilian defender leave. (REPORT)

Manchester City has completed the signing of 25-year-old South Korean striker Lee Geum-min on a two-year deal from Gyeongju KHNP (REPORT)

