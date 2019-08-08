FC Cincinnati acquires Joe Gyau

Joe Gyau is coming to Major League Soccer.

FC Cincinnati announced they’ve acquired Gyau prior to the closure of the Secondary Transfer Window. Gyau comes to FC Cincy from German third-tier side MSV Duisburg.

“We are delighted to welcome Joe to FC Cincinnati,” FC Cincinnati General Manager Gerard Nijkamp said. “We feel his ability and pace are a good fit for our style of play and he will provide another attacking option on our roster.”

Gyau has totaled 172 combined appearances throughout his time in Germany, scoring 21 goals and adding 13 assists. He’s appeared for Borussia Dortmund, Hoffenheim, SG Sonnenhof Grobaspach, St. Pauli, and Duisburg.

He’s also won three caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team since 2014. His last appearance came this past June in a 1-0 friendly loss to Jamaica.

FC Cincy are bottom of the Eastern Conference and next face the Columbus Crew on Saturday.