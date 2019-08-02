SBISoccer.com

Friday Ticker: Man United lands Maguire, Dani Alves returns to Brazil, and more

Friday Ticker: Man United lands Maguire, Dani Alves returns to Brazil, and more

European Soccer

Friday Ticker: Man United lands Maguire, Dani Alves returns to Brazil, and more

By 4 hours ago

By: |

Manchester United’s long search for reinforcements has finally yielded a considerable upgrade, but it is also coming at a hefty price.

The Red Devlls have acquired England national team defender Harry Maguire in a reported £80 million transfer that makes him the most expensive defender ever. (REPORT)

Everton wasted no time putting the Maguire money to use, announcing the signing of Mainz defensive midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin in a deal that is worth a reported £27 million. (REPORT)

Dani Alves is heading back to Brazil, with the former PSG, Barcelona and Juventus defender joining Brazilian power Sao Paulo on a free transfer. (REPORT)

After short stint at Barcelona, 22-year-old Brazilian forward Malcolm will move to Zenit Saint Petersburg in Russia for an initial fee of €40 million. (REPORT)

The UEFA Super Cup finals between Liverpool and Chelsea will be the first ever significant UEFA men’s finals match to be officiated by a female referee. French official Stephanie Frappart has been chosen to oversee the tie in Istanbul on August 14th. (REPORT)

The Copa Libertadores Round of 16 came to a close on Thursday night, with favorites River Plate, Boca Juniors, and Internacional making it through to the quarterfinals. Of note, four Brazilian sides moved on as well, ensuring that a Brazilian club will appear in the finals. (REPORT)

, European Soccer, Featured

Recent News

Comments

2 comments
    • MMV

      Damn! Beat me to it! I was gonna say the same thing. I need to take some lessons from Everton and learn how to spend other people’s money. 🙂

      Like

      Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home