Jimenez, Lozano, Hernandez headline Mexico roster for USMNT friendly

The U.S. Men’s National Team will face Mexico for the second time this calendar year in September, and Gregg Berhalter now knows who he could see lining up across his players later this Fall.

Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano, and Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez headline the 31-player roster Tata Martino has chosen for September matches against the USMNT and Argentina. It will be the first matches for El Tri since lifting the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup title back on July 7th.

Jimenez is coming in on good form after scoring six goals so far in all competitions for Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 28-year-old will be joined by Lozano, who recently signed with Serie A outfit Napoli, and Hernandez who is making his Mexico return after missing out on the Gold Cup.

Veterans Andres Guardado and Jonathan dos Santos headline the midfield, while Carlos Salcedo and Hector Moreno are two of several defenders called in by Martino. Guillermo Ochoa is the leader of the goalkeepers, which has also seen Jonathan Orozco and Rodolfo Cota included.

Mexico will look to continue its strong start under Martino, as they’ve yet to lose a match.

Here’s the entire 31-player roster for Chile:

GOALKEEPERS: Guillermo Ochoa, Rodolfo Cota, Jonathan Orozco, Hugo Gonzalez.

DEFENDERS: Edson Alvarez, Hestor Araujo, Jesus Gallardo, Miguel Layun, Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Fernando Navarro, Diego Reyes, Luis Rodriguez, Carlos Salcedo, Jorge Sanchez.

MIDFIELDERS: Jonathan dos Santos, Andres Guardado, Erick Gutierrez, Hector Herrera, Luis Montes, Carlos Rodriguez, Orbelin Peneda, Roberto Alvarado, Jesus Corona, Marco Fabian.

FORWARDS: Javier Hernandez, Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano, Rodolfo Pizarro, Alexis Vega.