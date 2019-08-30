Mendez, Mihailovic, Soto headline U.S. U-23 roster for September friendly, camp

Alex Mendez, Djordje Mihailovic, and Sebastian Soto headline the U.S. U-23 Men’s National Team roster for a September friendly and camp.

Jason Kreis’ side will participate in a camp from Sept. 1-10 while also facing Japan in on the 9th in Chula Vista, Cali.

The friendly against Japan will be the next step for the U-23’s, who take part in Concacaf Olympic Qualifying in March-April 2020. Two sides from that qualifying tournament will clinch a spot in next year’s Olympic Tournament.

Joining the trio listed above is several MLS talents including Brenden Aaronson, Jefferson Savarino, Mason Toye, and Brandon Servania.

Mendez’s PSV teammate Chris Gloster has also been named to the roster, as well as VVV-Venlo Haji Wright, and Kilmarnock’s Niko Hamalainen.

Here’s the entire roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Matt Freese (Philadelphia Union; Wayne, Pa.), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes; Alamo, Calif.), Andrew Thomas (Stanford; London, England)

DEFENDERS: Kyle Duncan (New York Red Bulls; New York, N.Y.), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake; Tucson, Ariz.), Chris Gloster (PSV Eindhoven/NED; Montclair, N.J.), Niko Hamalainen (Kilmarnock FC/SCO; Miami, Fla.), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake; Las Cruces, N.M.), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union; Bear, Del.), Donovan Pines (D.C. United; Clarksville, Md.), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union; Media, Pa.)

MIDFIELDERS: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union; Medford, N.J.), Edwin Cerrillo (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), Hassani Dotson (Minnesota United FC; Federal Way, Wash.), Alex Mendez (Ajax/NED; Los Angeles, Calif.), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire; Lemont, Ill.), Brandon Servania (FC Dallas; Dallas, Texas)

FORWARDS: Omir Fernandez (New York Red Bulls; Bronx, N.Y.), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas; McKinney, Texas), Brooks Lennon (Real Salt Lake; Paradise Valley, Ariz.), Sebastian Saucedo (Real Salt Lake; Park City, Utah), Sebastian Soto (Hannover 96/GER; Carlsbad, Calif.), Mason Toye (Minnesota United FC; South Orange, N.J.), Haji Wright (VVV-Venlo/NED; Los Angeles, Calif.)