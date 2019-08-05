Messi to miss Barcelona's U.S. tour with injury

Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Barcelona’s U.S. tour due to injury.

The Argentine star injured his calf in his first training session back with the club following an extended break. Messi picked up the knock on Monday which will force him to miss a pair of matches against Serie A side Napoli.

“Messi withdrew from the session due to discomfort in his right leg,” Barca said in a club statement.

“Tests carried out have diagnosed a grade one calf strain for the Argentine. Messi will remain in Barcelona and will now not travel to the USA for the club’s tour. His availability to come back to action will be dictated by his recovery from the injury.”

Messi was given an extended break following involvement in this summer’s Copa America in Brazil. The 32-year-old is coming off a 51-goal, 15-assist haul in all competitions last season, helping the Catalan side lift both the La Liga and Copa Del Rey titles.

Messi took to social media to voice his feelings on missing the U.S. tour.

“I was looking forward to getting started but unfortunately I have had a setback in my first training session that’s going to rule me out for a short while.

“I wanted to be with the team and the fans that follow us in the U.S. This time it’s not to be but we will see each other soon.”

Summer arrivals Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong will be a part of the tour, as well as Uruguayan star Luis Suarez and Brazilians Arturo Vidal and Philippe Coutinho.

Barcelona faces Napoli on both Aug. 7th and 10th, before opening their league schedule on the 16th against Athletic Bilbao.