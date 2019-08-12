MLS Ticker: LAFC adds Palacios, Browne leaves Impact, and more

The top team in Major League Soccer has added another piece to their roster.

LAFC announced Monday they’ve added defender Diego Palacios through the use of Targeted Allocation Money. Palacios, 20, joins from SD Aucas of the Ecuadorian top-flight.

“Diego is an impressive young player who has drawn interest from some of the top clubs in the world,” LAFC EVP & General Manager John Thorrington said. “We are excited that Diego has chosen to come to Los Angeles to develop and grow in the next stage of his career.”

2018 saw Palacios play on loan at Eredivisie club Willem II, where he made registered three assists in 32 appearances across all competitions. He also featured in the KNVB Cup finals loss to Ajax.

He made his senior team debut for Aucas in the 2017-18 season, eventually rolling off 23 appearances in the season.

“Diego is a young, talented left back and we’re really excited because we think he’s another player that fits well with everything we try to do,” LAFC head coach Bob Bradley said.

Palacios has one cap with the Ecuador National Team, appearing in 2018.

Impact’s Omar Browne recalled from loan by Independiente

Omar Browne is on his way back to Panamanian side Independiente.

The Montreal Impact announced on Monday that Browne is returning to Independiente, according to the mutual right to recall included in the loan deal. Despite the recent loss of Browne during an important part of the MLS season, the Impact will retain his MLS rights.

Browne joined the club in April 2019 and ended up making 10 appearances with the Impact. He scored two goals and added two assists during his time with the Canadian club.

He has three caps with the Panamanian National Team, recently appearing in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Sounders transfer homegrown Henry Wingo to Norwegian side Molde

Henry Wingo is on his way out of Seattle.

The Seattle Sounders announced they’ve transferred Wingo to Norwegian side Molde FK. After signing as a Homegrown Player ahead of the 2017 season, Wingo totaled 31 appearances across all competitions for the club. The Sounders do retain 100% of the transfer fee for Wingo, based on MLS’ Homegrown Player transfer rules.

“Henry is a promising young player that has played extensively at all levels of our club’s pipeline,” Sounders FC General Manager & President of Soccer Garth Lagerwey said. “When he wasn’t getting consistent minutes with the First Team, he was able to utilize our USL side to get games under his belt and continue his development, allowing a move like this to be possible. He’s always been a good pro and we wish him the best of luck going forward.”

The 23-year-old did not record an MLS goal, but he did appear in MLS, U.S. Open Cup, and Concacaf Champions League play during his time in Seattle.

“As a Seattle native and a member of the Academy going back to his teenage years, I am confident that Henry will go and do his best at Molde,” Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer said. “He’s a good, athletic young player with potential, and I’m keen in following the next step in his career.”