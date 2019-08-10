MLS Ticker: Ricketts joins Whitecaps, Dallas signs Alexander, and more

Tosaint Ricketts is back in Major League Soccer.

The Vancouver Whitecaps announced they’ve signed the Canadian forward through the remainder of the 2019 MLS season. Ricketts, 32, most recently played with FK Suduva of the Lithuanian A Lyga.

“Tosaint is an experienced player who will have a fast adaptation period and provide us with another option for the remainder of this season,” Whitecaps FC head coach Marc Dos Santos said. “This move gives both our club and Tosaint an opportunity to evaluate as we continue to compete this season, as well as a platform for Tosaint to prove he can have a role on this team moving forward.”

Ricketts has MLS experience with Toronto FC, registering 15 goals and three assists in 58 appearances for the club. He’s also won 59 caps with the Canadian Men’s National Team, scoring 16 goals.

The Whitecaps face the Portland Timbers on Saturday, while Ricketts will be eligible on Aug. 17th.

FC Dallas acquires veteran midfielder Eric Alexander

Eric Alexander has found himself a new club.

FC Dallas announced they’ve added the veteran midfielder, who was recently waived by FC Cincinnati earlier this week. The 31-year-old has played ten years in MLS throughout his career, appearing also for the New York Red Bulls, Montreal Impact, Houston Dynamo, and Portland Timbers.

Alexander was drafted in the 2010 MLS SuperDraft by FC Dallas, helping them win the Western Conference that season. He has 218 career MLS appearances.

FC Dallas faces Minnesota United on Saturday.

Impact sign Victor Cabrera to a new contract

Victor Cabrera has signed a new contract with the Montreal Impact.

The club announced that Cabrera has been signed through 2020, with an option for 2021. Since 2015, Cabrera has played in 92 league matches for the club,

Cabrera previously played with Argentina side River Plate from 2013-15′ before making the move to MLS.

The Impact face the Chicago Fire away from home on Saturday.