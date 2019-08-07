Report: Gloster set to join PSV on permanent move

SBISoccer.com

U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team product Chris Gloster is reportedly set to join PSV on a permanent move.

According to Dutch outlet ED Nieuws, PSV are ready to pay €250,000 to Hannover 96 for the left back’s services. Gloster, 19, has yet to make his senior debut for Hannover’s first team despite their relegation to the German 2. Bundesliga.

Gloster had been linked with a move this summer to PSV, which would see him join fellow U.S. Under-20 product Richard Ledezma.

He made four appearances last season for Hannover’s U-19 side before being bumped up to the second team. Gloster would finish the season with 16 appearances for the second team, joining fellow international teammate Sebastian Soto.

This summer Gloster made five appearances for Tab Ramos’ U-20 MNT at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.

PSV face Haugesund in Europa League qualifying on Thursday before hosting Den Haag in Eredivisie play on Aug. 11th.

