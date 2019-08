Return of La Liga, Bundesliga and Man City-Tottenham headline This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The European club season kicks into full swing this weekend as the top leagues in Germany and Spain begin their new campaigns.

While La Liga and the Bundesliga begin play, it will be Manchester City’s clash with Tottenham that garners the most headlines. Tottenham has aspirations of being a contender for the Premier League title, but beating the reigning champions will be no easy task.

Stateside, all MLS teams are in action as the season heads into the final stretch towards the playoffs.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer you’ll find on TV and on major online streams this weekend:

Friday

German Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, FuboTV – Bayern Munich vs. Hertha Berlin

La Liga

3 p.m. – beIN Sports, FuboTV – Athletic Club vs Barcelona

Ligue 1

2:45 p.m. – fuboTV – Olympique Lyonnais vs Angers SCO

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Huddersfield Town vs Fulham

Liga MX

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes/ FuboTV – Puebla vs Pachuca

10 p.m. – TUDN USA/ FuboTV– Atlas vs Cruz Azul

USL Championship

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United II vs Swope Park Rangers

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Phoenix Rising vs Reno 1868

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fresno FC vs Real Monarchs

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers II vs OKC Energy

USL League One

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orlando City II vs Lansing Ignite

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN, FuboTV– Arsenal vs Burnley

10 a.m. – CNBC, NBCSports.com, FuboTV – Aston Villa vs Bournemouth

10 a.m. – – NBC Sports Gold – Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham

10 a.m. – – NBC Sports Gold – Everton vs Watford

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Norwich City vs Newcastle United

10 a.m. – NBCSN, FuboTV – Southampton vs Liverpool

12:30 p.m. – NBC, FuboTV– Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

EFL Championship

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Nottingham Forest vs Birmingham City

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1, FuboTV – Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg

9:30am – Fox Sports 2, FuboTV – Werder Bremen vs Fortuna Düsseldorf 9:30am – Fox Soccer Plus, FuboTV – Wolfsburg vs Köln

9:30am – FuboTV, FOX Sports GO – Bayer Leverkusen vs Paderborn

12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, FuboTV – Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Schalke

La Liga

11 a.m. – BeIN SPORTS, FuboTV – Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid

1 p.m. – BeIN SPORTS, FuboTV – Valencia vs Real Sociedad

2 p.m. – FuboTV – Mallorca vs Eibar

3 p.m. – FuboTV – Leganés vs Osasuna

3 p.m. – FuboTV -Villarreal vs Granada

Ligue 1

11:30 a.m. – FuboTV – Nantes vs Olympique Marseille

2 p.m. – FuboTV– Metz vs Monaco

2 p.m.– FuboTV – Toulouse vs Dijon

2 p.m. –FuboTV– Nîmes vs Nice

2 p.m. – FuboTV– Amiens SC vs Lille

2 p.m. – FuboTV– Bordeaux vs Montpellier

Eredivisie

1:45 p.m. – VVV vs Ajax – ESPN+

Major League Soccer

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution

7 p.m. – ESPN+ , FuboTV – FC Cincinnati vs NYCFC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Columbus Crew vs Toronto FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Montreal Impact vs FC Dallas

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Minnesota United vs Orlando City SC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ , FuboTV– Sporting KC vs San Jose Earthquakes

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids

10 p.m. – ESPN2 – LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Salt Lake vs LAFC

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Vancouver Whitecaps vs D.C. United

Liga MX

8 pm – FuboTV, ESPN Deportes – León vs Guadalajara 10:05pm – FuboTV – América vs Morelia

10:06pm – Fox Sports 2, FuboTV – Monterrey vs Toluca

Sunday

Premier League

9 a.m. – NBCSN, FuboTV– Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace

11:30 a.m. – NBCSN, FuboTV – Chelsea vs Leicester City

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1, FuboTV – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim 12 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, FuboTV – Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig

La Liga

11 a.m. – BeIN SPORTS, FuboTV– Deportivo Alavés vs Levante

1 p.m. – BeIN SPORTS, FuboTV– Espanyol vs Sevilla

3 p.m. – BeIN SPORTS, FuboTV– Real Betis vs Real Valladolid

4 p.m. – BeIN SPORTS, FuboTV– Atlético Madrid vs Getafe

Liga MX

1 p.m. – FuboTV – Pumas UNAM vs Veracruz

6 p.m. – FuboTV – Necaxa vs Santos Laguna

8 p.m. – FuboTV – Juárez vs Querétaro

Major League Soccer

10 p.m. – Fox Sports 1- Portland Timbers vs Atlanta United