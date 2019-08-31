Saturday Ticker: Chicharito reportedly heading to Sevilla, Laporte suffers knee injury, and more

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is reportedly on his way to La Liga outfit Sevilla.

The Mexican National Team forward is reportedly set to have a medical with the club on Sunday and will cost the Spanish side roughly €8 million, including incentives over three years. (REPORT)

After being called up to the French National Team for the first time in his career, Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte suffered a knee injury in his side’s 4-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion. He is expected to be replaced on Les Bleus roster. (REPORT)

Neymar has reportedly agreed to stay with PSG after talks with his former club Barcelona broke down. His current deal with the Ligue 1 giants runs until 2022. (REPORT)

16-year-old Ansu Fati become Barceona’s youngest La Liga goalscorer on Saturday, scoring in a 2-2 draw at newly promoted Osasuna. (REPORT)

Juventus outlasted Napoli 4-3 in a showdown between last season’s top two sides in Serie A. A Kalidou Koulibaly own goal handed the Old Lady a home win. (REPORT)

Newly promoted Union Berlin shocked Borussia Dortmund on Saturday by a 3-1 scoreline. (REPORT)

AS Monaco have added Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko on-loan for the 2019-20 season with an option to buy in the summer. (REPORT)

Frank Lampard have called on social media companies to act after defender Kurt Zouma was subjected to racial abuse following Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Sheffield United. (REPORT)

Inter striker Mauro Icardi is set to sue his club in order to get back into the team. (REPORT)

Liverpool great Michael Owen admits that Virgil van Dijk is the world’s best center back. (REPORT)