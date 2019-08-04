SBISoccer.com

Saturday Ticker: Dortmund downs Bayern, Barcelona to open talks with PSG over Neymar, and more

European Soccer

Borussia Dortmund exacted revenge on their Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich to kick off domestic play in Germany.

Lucien Favre’s side defeated Bayern 2-0 on Saturday to win the German Supercup over the defending league and cup champs. (REPORT)

Barcelona are set to open talks with Paris Saint-Germain over Neymar. (REPORT)

Manchester United defeated Serie A side AC Milan in Cardiff despite Paul Pogba not suiting up for the EPL outfit. (REPORT)

Fulham FC are investigating an incident involving Cyrus Christie’s sister during the club’s 1-0 loss at Barnsley on Saturday. Christie’s sister was reportedly hit and racially abused by a fan. (REPORT)

Arsenal are reportedly set to begin talks with Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho. (REPORT)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has questioned the FIFA shortlist for Best Player of the Year, stating his players deserved to make it. (REPORT)

PSG picked up its first trophy of the season after defeating Rennes in the French Super Cup. (REPORT)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted that Pep Guardiola called him and congratulated him following the Reds’ Champions League finals win. (REPORT)

Former Atletico Madrid defender Juanfran has followed Dani Alves in signing for Sao Paulo. (REPORT)

Brazilian Serie A side Fluminense snapped a seven-match winless run as they downed Internacional 2-1 on Saturday. (REPORT)

Brighton & Hove Albion have added central defender Adam Webster from Bristol City for an undisclosed fee. (REPORT)

 

