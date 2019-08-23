Serie A return, MLS Rivalry Week headline this weekend's Soccer on TV

With the fifth and final of Europe’s top domestic leagues kicking off this weekend, there will be even more for soccer fans to choose from for their viewing pleasure.

Serie A play kicks off as Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus will be without their newly installed boss when they take on Parma on Saturday. Maurizio Sarri is being treated for pneumonia and will be sidelined for at least the next two weeks.

Antonio Conte’s first test in charge of Inter Milan will come against promoted side Lecce, who’s 2019 campaign is its first in Serie A since being relegated in 2012. For Inter, star-striker Mauro Icardi remains with the team for the moment, but his place in Conte’s plans has been oft speculated with Italian transfer window still open.

MLS rivalry week headlines the domestic action as the second edition of the league’s marquee matchups take place across the entire weekend, coming to a head with LAFC seeking its first-ever win against LA Galaxy in the El Trafico series.

The top two teams in the young Premier League season square off on Saturday when Arsenal heads into Anfield with first place on the line to take on an ever high-powered Liverpool side.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this weekend:

Friday

Super Lig

1:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Beşiktaş vs Göztepe

La Liga

2 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Granada vs Sevilla

4 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Levante vs Villarreal

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Köln vs Borussia Dortmund

Premier League

3 p.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Aston Villa vs Everton

Liga MX

8 p.m. – fuboTV – Veracruz vs Atlético San Luis

10 p.m. – fuboTV – Morelia vs Pumas UNAM

10 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Santos Laguna vs Monterrey

Major League Soccer

8 p.m. – ESPN – Orlando City SC vs Atlanta United

10 p.m. – ESPN – Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders FC

USL Championship

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Loudoun United

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Phoenix Rising vs Sacramento Republic

USL League One

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto II vs Greenville Triumph

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Norwich City vs Chelsea

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton

10 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Sheffield United vs Leicester City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Watford vs West Ha.m. United

12:30 p.m. – NBC, fuboTV – Liverpool vs Arsenal

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Derby County vs West Bromwich Albion

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Stoke City vs Leeds United

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – fuboTV – Hoffenheim vs Werder Bremen

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Bayer Leverkusen

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Mainz 05 vs Borussia M’gladbach

12:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Schalke 04 vs Bayern München

La Liga

11a.m. – fuboTV – Osasuna vs Eibar

1p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid

3p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Celta de Vigo vs Valencia

3p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Getafe vs Athletic Club

Serie A

12 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Parma vs Juventus

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Fiorentina vs Napoli

Eredivisie

12:30 p.m.- ESPN+ – Willem II vs Emmen

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Heerenveen vs Twente

Ligue 1

2 p.m. fuboTV – Dijon vs Bordeaux

2 p.m. fuboTV – Brest vs Reims

Primeira Liga

2 p.m. – fuboTV – Benfica vs Porto

Super Lig

2:45 p.m. – fuboTV – İstanbul Başakşehir vs Fenerbahçe

Liga MX

6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Querétaro vs León

8 p.m. – fuboTV – Cruz Azul vs Puebla

10:05 p.m. – fuboTV – Tigres UANL vs. Club America

Major League Soccer

7p.m. – ESPN2 – New York City vs New York RB

7:30 p.m.- ESPN+, fuboTV – New England vs Chicago Fire

7:30p.m. – ESPN+ – Philadelphia Union vs DC United

7:30p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC vs Montreal Impact

10p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids

10p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – SJ Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps

National Women’s Soccer League

7 p.m. – Yahoo Sports USA – North Carolina Courage vs Reign FC

7:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Washington Spirit vs Orlando Pride

8:30 p.m. – Yahoo Sports USA – Houston Dash vs Sky Blue

United States – USL Championship

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ottawa Fury vs Saint Louis

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Louisville City vs North Carolina

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Hartford Athletic vs Atlanta United II

7:30p.m. – ESPN+– Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Memphis 901

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Nashville SC vs Charleston Battery

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Swope Park Rangers vs New York RB II 8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rio Grande Valley vs El Paso Locomotive

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Antonio vs New Mexico United

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – OKC Energy vs Austin Bold

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orange County SC vs Real Monarchs

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Las Vegas Lights vs Portland Timbers II

10:30 p.m.- ESPN+ – Fresno FC vs Colorado Springs

United States – USL League One

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Forward Madison vs Richmond Kickers

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tucson vs Orlando City II

EFL Championship

7:00 am – ESPN+– Swansea City vs Birmingham City

Premier League

9:00 am – NBCSN, fuboTV – AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City

11:30 am -NBCSN, fuboTV – Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

11:30 am – NBC Sports Gold – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley

Bundesliga

9:30 am – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt

12:00 pm – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Hertha BSC vs Wolfsburg

Ligue 1

11:00 am – fuboTV – Strasbourg vs Rennes

3:00 pm – fuboTV – PSG vs Toulouse

La Liga

11:00 am – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Espanyol

11:00 am – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Mallorca vs Real Sociedad

1:00 pm – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Leganés vs Atlético Madrid

3:00 pm – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Barcelona vs Real Betis

Primeira Liga

11:00 am – fuboTV – Marítimo vs Tondela

1:30 pm – fuboTV – Portimonense vs Sporting CP

3:30 pm – fuboTV -Gil Vicente vs Sporting Braga

Serie A

12:00pm – ESPN+ – Udinese vs Milan

2:45pm – ESPN+ – Cagliari vs Brescia

2:45pm – ESPN+ -Hellas Verona vs Bologna

2:45pm – ESPN+ – Sampdoria vs Lazio

2:45pm – ESPN+ – SPAL vs Atalanta

2:45pm – ESPN+ – Torino vs Sassuolo

Super Lig

12:15 pm – fuboTV – Trabzonspor vs Yeni Malatyaspor

2:45 pm – fuboTV – Galatasaray vs Konyaspor

Liga MX

1:00pm – fuboTV – Toluca vs Tijuana

Major League Soccer

6 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew

8 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo

10:30pm – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Los Angeles FC vs LA Galaxy

USL Championship

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bethlehem Steel vs Birmingham Legion

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Indy Eleven vs Charlotte Independence