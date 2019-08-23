Serie A return, MLS Rivalry Week headline this weekend's Soccer on TV

With the fifth and final of Europe’s top domestic leagues kicking off this weekend, there will be even more for soccer fans to choose from for their viewing pleasure.
Serie A play kicks off as Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus will be without their newly installed boss when they take on Parma on Saturday. Maurizio Sarri is being treated for pneumonia and will be sidelined for at least the next two weeks.
Antonio Conte’s first test in charge of Inter Milan will come against promoted side Lecce, who’s 2019 campaign is its first in Serie A since being relegated in 2012. For Inter, star-striker Mauro Icardi remains with the team for the moment, but his place in Conte’s plans has been oft speculated with Italian transfer window still open.
MLS rivalry week headlines the domestic action as the second edition of the league’s marquee matchups take place across the entire weekend, coming to a head with LAFC seeking its first-ever win against LA Galaxy in the El Trafico series.
The top two teams in the young Premier League season square off on Saturday when Arsenal heads into Anfield with first place on the line to take on an ever high-powered Liverpool side.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this weekend:
Friday
Super Lig
1:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Beşiktaş vs Göztepe
La Liga
2 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Granada vs Sevilla
4 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Levante vs Villarreal
Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Köln vs Borussia Dortmund
Premier League
3 p.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Aston Villa vs Everton
Liga MX
8 p.m. – fuboTV – Veracruz vs Atlético San Luis
10 p.m. – fuboTV – Morelia vs Pumas UNAM
10 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Santos Laguna vs Monterrey
Major League Soccer
8 p.m. – ESPN – Orlando City SC vs Atlanta United
10 p.m. – ESPN – Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders FC
USL Championship
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Loudoun United
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Phoenix Rising vs Sacramento Republic
USL League One
4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto II vs Greenville Triumph
Saturday
Premier League
7:30 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Norwich City vs Chelsea
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
10 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Sheffield United vs Leicester City
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Watford vs West Ha.m. United
12:30 p.m. – NBC, fuboTV – Liverpool vs Arsenal
EFL Championship
7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Derby County vs West Bromwich Albion
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Stoke City vs Leeds United
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – fuboTV – Hoffenheim vs Werder Bremen
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Bayer Leverkusen
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Mainz 05 vs Borussia M’gladbach
12:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Schalke 04 vs Bayern München
La Liga
11a.m. – fuboTV – Osasuna vs Eibar
1p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid
3p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Celta de Vigo vs Valencia
3p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Getafe vs Athletic Club
Serie A
12 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Parma vs Juventus
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Fiorentina vs Napoli
Eredivisie
12:30 p.m.- ESPN+ – Willem II vs Emmen
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Heerenveen vs Twente
Ligue 1
2 p.m. fuboTV – Dijon vs Bordeaux
2 p.m. fuboTV – Brest vs Reims
Primeira Liga
2 p.m. – fuboTV – Benfica vs Porto
Super Lig
2:45 p.m. – fuboTV – İstanbul Başakşehir vs Fenerbahçe
Liga MX
6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Querétaro vs León
8 p.m. – fuboTV – Cruz Azul vs Puebla
10:05 p.m. – fuboTV – Tigres UANL vs. Club America
Major League Soccer
7p.m. – ESPN2 – New York City vs New York RB
7:30 p.m.- ESPN+, fuboTV – New England vs Chicago Fire
7:30p.m. – ESPN+ – Philadelphia Union vs DC United
7:30p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC vs Montreal Impact
10p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids
10p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – SJ Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps
National Women’s Soccer League
7 p.m. – Yahoo Sports USA – North Carolina Courage vs Reign FC
7:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Washington Spirit vs Orlando Pride
8:30 p.m. – Yahoo Sports USA – Houston Dash vs Sky Blue
United States – USL Championship
2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ottawa Fury vs Saint Louis
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Louisville City vs North Carolina
5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Hartford Athletic vs Atlanta United II
7:30p.m. – ESPN+– Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Memphis 901
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Nashville SC vs Charleston Battery
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Swope Park Rangers vs New York RB II 8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rio Grande Valley vs El Paso Locomotive
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Antonio vs New Mexico United
9 p.m. – ESPN+ – OKC Energy vs Austin Bold
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orange County SC vs Real Monarchs
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Las Vegas Lights vs Portland Timbers II
10:30 p.m.- ESPN+ – Fresno FC vs Colorado Springs
United States – USL League One
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Forward Madison vs Richmond Kickers
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tucson vs Orlando City II
EFL Championship
7:00 am – ESPN+– Swansea City vs Birmingham City
Premier League
9:00 am – NBCSN, fuboTV – AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City
11:30 am -NBCSN, fuboTV – Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United
11:30 am – NBC Sports Gold – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
Bundesliga
9:30 am – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt
12:00 pm – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Hertha BSC vs Wolfsburg
Ligue 1
11:00 am – fuboTV – Strasbourg vs Rennes
3:00 pm – fuboTV – PSG vs Toulouse
La Liga
11:00 am – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Espanyol
11:00 am – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Mallorca vs Real Sociedad
1:00 pm – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Leganés vs Atlético Madrid
3:00 pm – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Barcelona vs Real Betis
Primeira Liga
11:00 am – fuboTV – Marítimo vs Tondela
1:30 pm – fuboTV – Portimonense vs Sporting CP
3:30 pm – fuboTV -Gil Vicente vs Sporting Braga
Serie A
12:00pm – ESPN+ – Udinese vs Milan
2:45pm – ESPN+ – Cagliari vs Brescia
2:45pm – ESPN+ -Hellas Verona vs Bologna
2:45pm – ESPN+ – Sampdoria vs Lazio
2:45pm – ESPN+ – SPAL vs Atalanta
2:45pm – ESPN+ – Torino vs Sassuolo
Super Lig
12:15 pm – fuboTV – Trabzonspor vs Yeni Malatyaspor
2:45 pm – fuboTV – Galatasaray vs Konyaspor
Liga MX
1:00pm – fuboTV – Toluca vs Tijuana
Major League Soccer
6 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew
8 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo
10:30pm – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Los Angeles FC vs LA Galaxy
USL Championship
6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bethlehem Steel vs Birmingham Legion
6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Indy Eleven vs Charlotte Independence
