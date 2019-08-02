Man City-Liverpool and Bayern-Dortmund headline This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Competitive action is returning to Europe’s top five league competitors with England’s Community Shield being among the exciting matches this weekend. Manchester City and Liverpool will meet in the competition’s annual meeting.
The DFL-Super Cup is also set for weekend viewing with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich set to clash for the trophy. The French Super Cup will take place on Saturday and will feature Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes.
Other top divisions around Europe are set to kick off this weekend in addition to the few SuperCup matches taking place. The Eredivise is one of the aforementioned leagues and will have their opening weekend led by a meeting between Ajax and Vitesse.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major online streams this weekend:
Friday
English Football League Championship
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Luton Town vs Middlesbrough
German 2. Bundesliga
12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Bochum vs Arminia Bielefeld
12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Sandhausen vs Osnabrück
2:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – St. Pauli vs Greuther Fürth
Liga MX
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes/ fuboTV – Puebla vs Guadalajara
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes/ fuboTV – Atlas vs Santos Laguna
Ascenso MX
6 p.m. – fuboTV/GOLTV – Potros UAEM vs Correcaminos UAT
8 p.m. – fuboTV/Fox Sports GO – Tampico Madero vs Dorados
USL Championship
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ottawa Fury FC vs Birmingham Legion FC
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls II vs Saint Louis FC
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United 2 vs Loudoun United FC
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Monarchs SLC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
ARGENTINA SUPERLIGA
8 p.m. – fuboTV – Huracan vs. Colon –
Saturday
German DFL SuperCup
2:30 p.m. – fuboTV/FOX Sports GO – Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich
French SuperCup
7:30 a.m. – beIN Sports/ fuboTV – PSG vs Rennes
Major League Soccer
5 p.m. – FOX/ fuboTV – Atlanta United vs LA Galaxy
6 p.m. – fuboTV / ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC
7:30 p.m. – fuboTV / ESPN+ – New England Revolution vs Los Angeles FC
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orlando City SC vs FC Dallas
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Cincinnati vs Vancouver Whitecaps
9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs Montreal Impact
9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Houston Dynamo vs Chicago Fire
10 p.m. – fuboTV /ESPN+ – Real Salt Lake vs New York City FC
10 p.m. – fuboTV / ESPN+ – San Jose Earthquakes vs Columbus Crew
English Football League Championship
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Barnsley vs Fulham
12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Nottingham Forest vs West Bromwich Albion
German 2. Bundesliga
7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Karlsruher SC vs Dynamo Dresden
9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Hannover 96 vs Jahn Regensburg
Liga MX
6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes/ fuboTV – Querétaro vs Cruz Azul
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes/ fuboTV – América vs Tijuana
8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Pachuca vs Morelia
10 p.m. – Fox Sports 2/ fuboTV – Monterrey vs León
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes/ fuboTV – Necaxa vs Veracruz
Eredivisie
12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Vitesse vs Ajax
12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Emmen vs Groningen
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Twente vs PSV
Belgian First Division A
12 p.m. – B/R Live – Standard Liège vs Zulte-Waregem
ARGENTINA SUPERLIGA
2:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Rosario Central vs. Talleres Cordoba
4:45 p.m. – fuboTV – Central Cordoba SdE vs. Atletico Tucuman
7 p.m. – fuboTV – Velez Sarsfield vs. Racing Club
USL Championship
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Carolina FC vs Indy Eleven
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs Memphis 901 FC
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charlotte Independence vs Louisville City FC
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs Tampa Bay Rowdies
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Swope Park Rangers vs Nashville SC
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Antonio FC vs Sacramento Republic FC
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rio Grande Valley FC vs Reno 1868 FC
9 p.m. – ESPN+ – OKC Energy FC vs Tulsa Roughnecks FC
9:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – El Paso Locomotive FC vs Portland Timbers 2
9:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – New Mexico United vs Austin Bold FC
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy II vs Phoenix Rising FC
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fresno FC vs Las Vegas Lights FC
USL League One
7 p.m. –ESPN+ – Lansing Ignite FC vs Orlando City B
7 p.m. –ESPN+ – Greenville Triumph SC vs Tormenta FC
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs North Texas SC
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Forward Madison FC vs FC Tucson
International Champions Cup
12:30 p.m. – ESPN2 – Manchester United vs AC Milan
Friendlies
10 a.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Werder Bremen vs Everton
10 a.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – West Ham United vs Athletic Club
11 a.m. – ESPN Deportes, WatchESPN – Borussia M’gladbach vs Chelsea
10 p.m. – ESPN2/ fuboTV – U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Ireland.
Sunday
FA Community Shield
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Liverpool vs Manchester City
Major League Soccer
4 p.m. – ESPN – Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers
7:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1/fuboTV – D.C. United vs Philadelphia Union
10 p.m. – Fox Sports 1/fuboTV – Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City
English Football League Championship
11:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bristol City vs Leeds United
German 2. Bundesliga
7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Heidenheim vs Stuttgart
9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Darmstadt 98 vs Holstein Kiel
9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs Wehen Wiesbaden
Liga MX
1 p.m. – Univision Deportes/fuboTV – Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes/fuboTV – Juárez vs Toluca
Eredivisie
8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs Sparta Rotterdam
ARGENTINA SUPERLIGA
10 a.m. – fuboTV – Union Santa Fe vs. Defensa y Justicia
12:15 p.m. – fuboTV – Gimnasia La Plata vs. San Lorenzo
Scottish Premiership
8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Kilmarnock vs Rangers
Allsvenskan
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Kalmar vs Hammarby
Belgian First Division A
8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Gent vs AS Eupen
Danish Super Liga
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Midtjylland vs AaB
International Champions Cup
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Tottenham Hotspur vs Internazionale
Club Friendlies
8 a.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Bayer Leverkusen vs Valência
