Man City-Liverpool and Bayern-Dortmund headline This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Competitive action is returning to Europe’s top five league competitors with England’s Community Shield being among the exciting matches this weekend. Manchester City and Liverpool will meet in the competition’s annual meeting.

The DFL-Super Cup is also set for weekend viewing with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich set to clash for the trophy. The French Super Cup will take place on Saturday and will feature Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes.

Other top divisions around Europe are set to kick off this weekend in addition to the few SuperCup matches taking place. The Eredivise is one of the aforementioned leagues and will have their opening weekend led by a meeting between Ajax and Vitesse.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for ESPN+ and fuboTV for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major online streams this weekend:

Friday

English Football League Championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Luton Town vs Middlesbrough

German 2. Bundesliga

12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Bochum vs Arminia Bielefeld

12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Sandhausen vs Osnabrück

2:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – St. Pauli vs Greuther Fürth

Liga MX

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes/ fuboTV – Puebla vs Guadalajara

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes/ fuboTV – Atlas vs Santos Laguna

Ascenso MX

6 p.m. – fuboTV/GOLTV – Potros UAEM vs Correcaminos UAT

8 p.m. – fuboTV/Fox Sports GO – Tampico Madero vs Dorados

USL Championship

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ottawa Fury FC vs Birmingham Legion FC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls II vs Saint Louis FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United 2 vs Loudoun United FC

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Monarchs SLC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

ARGENTINA SUPERLIGA

8 p.m. – fuboTV – Huracan vs. Colon –

Saturday

German DFL SuperCup

2:30 p.m. – fuboTV/FOX Sports GO – Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich

French SuperCup

7:30 a.m. – beIN Sports/ fuboTV – PSG vs Rennes

Major League Soccer

5 p.m. – FOX/ fuboTV – Atlanta United vs LA Galaxy

6 p.m. – fuboTV / ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC

7:30 p.m. – fuboTV / ESPN+ – New England Revolution vs Los Angeles FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orlando City SC vs FC Dallas

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Cincinnati vs Vancouver Whitecaps

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs Montreal Impact

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Houston Dynamo vs Chicago Fire

10 p.m. – fuboTV /ESPN+ – Real Salt Lake vs New York City FC

10 p.m. – fuboTV / ESPN+ – San Jose Earthquakes vs Columbus Crew

English Football League Championship

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Barnsley vs Fulham

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Nottingham Forest vs West Bromwich Albion

German 2. Bundesliga

7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Karlsruher SC vs Dynamo Dresden

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Hannover 96 vs Jahn Regensburg

Liga MX

6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes/ fuboTV – Querétaro vs Cruz Azul

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes/ fuboTV – América vs Tijuana

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Pachuca vs Morelia

10 p.m. – Fox Sports 2/ fuboTV – Monterrey vs León

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes/ fuboTV – Necaxa vs Veracruz

Eredivisie

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Vitesse vs Ajax

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Emmen vs Groningen

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Twente vs PSV

Belgian First Division A

12 p.m. – B/R Live – Standard Liège vs Zulte-Waregem

ARGENTINA SUPERLIGA

2:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Rosario Central vs. Talleres Cordoba

4:45 p.m. – fuboTV – Central Cordoba SdE vs. Atletico Tucuman

7 p.m. – fuboTV – Velez Sarsfield vs. Racing Club

USL Championship

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Carolina FC vs Indy Eleven

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs Memphis 901 FC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charlotte Independence vs Louisville City FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Swope Park Rangers vs Nashville SC

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Antonio FC vs Sacramento Republic FC

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rio Grande Valley FC vs Reno 1868 FC

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – OKC Energy FC vs Tulsa Roughnecks FC

9:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – El Paso Locomotive FC vs Portland Timbers 2

9:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – New Mexico United vs Austin Bold FC

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy II vs Phoenix Rising FC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fresno FC vs Las Vegas Lights FC

USL League One

7 p.m. –ESPN+ – Lansing Ignite FC vs Orlando City B

7 p.m. –ESPN+ – Greenville Triumph SC vs Tormenta FC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs North Texas SC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Forward Madison FC vs FC Tucson

International Champions Cup

12:30 p.m. – ESPN2 – Manchester United vs AC Milan

Friendlies

10 a.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Werder Bremen vs Everton

10 a.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – West Ham United vs Athletic Club

11 a.m. – ESPN Deportes, WatchESPN – Borussia M’gladbach vs Chelsea

10 p.m. – ESPN2/ fuboTV – U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Ireland.

Sunday

FA Community Shield

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Liverpool vs Manchester City

Major League Soccer

4 p.m. – ESPN – Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers

7:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1/fuboTV – D.C. United vs Philadelphia Union

10 p.m. – Fox Sports 1/fuboTV – Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City

English Football League Championship

11:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bristol City vs Leeds United

German 2. Bundesliga

7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Heidenheim vs Stuttgart

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Darmstadt 98 vs Holstein Kiel

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs Wehen Wiesbaden

Liga MX

1 p.m. – Univision Deportes/fuboTV – Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes/fuboTV – Juárez vs Toluca

Eredivisie

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs Sparta Rotterdam

ARGENTINA SUPERLIGA

10 a.m. – fuboTV – Union Santa Fe vs. Defensa y Justicia

12:15 p.m. – fuboTV – Gimnasia La Plata vs. San Lorenzo

Scottish Premiership

8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Kilmarnock vs Rangers

Allsvenskan

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Kalmar vs Hammarby

Belgian First Division A

8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Gent vs AS Eupen

Danish Super Liga

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Midtjylland vs AaB

International Champions Cup

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Tottenham Hotspur vs Internazionale

Club Friendlies

8 a.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Bayer Leverkusen vs Valência