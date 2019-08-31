SBISoccer.com

U.S. U-20 product Johan Gomez joins FC Porto

U.S. U-20 product Johan Gomez joins FC Porto

Americans Abroad

U.S. U-20 product Johan Gomez joins FC Porto

By 3 hours ago

By: |

Recent U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team call-up Johan Gomez is heading to FC Porto.

The Portuguese club announced the acquisition on Saturday, which will see the forward begin with the U-19 side.

Gomez, a product of FC Dallas’ academy, made four appearances with USL affiliate North Texas SC this season scoring one goal. His brother Jonathan also plays for North Texas SC.

He will be seeking his first U.S. U-20 appearances this September under Tab Ramos, in friendlies against Croatia and the United Arab Emirates.

Gomez will be the second American player to head to Portugal, joining Benfica’s Keaton Parks who is currently on loan with NYCFC.

, , Americans Abroad

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home