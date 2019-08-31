U.S. U-20 product Johan Gomez joins FC Porto

Recent U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team call-up Johan Gomez is heading to FC Porto.

The Portuguese club announced the acquisition on Saturday, which will see the forward begin with the U-19 side.

⚽ Johan Gomez é reforço da equipa dos sub-19

🇺🇸 EUA

💪 Avançado

➡ 18 anos

🔵 Convocado para a seleção sub-20#FCPorto #FCPortoSub19 #Sub19 pic.twitter.com/ihDLKjdoU6 — FC Porto (@FCPorto) August 31, 2019

Gomez, a product of FC Dallas’ academy, made four appearances with USL affiliate North Texas SC this season scoring one goal. His brother Jonathan also plays for North Texas SC.

He will be seeking his first U.S. U-20 appearances this September under Tab Ramos, in friendlies against Croatia and the United Arab Emirates.

Gomez will be the second American player to head to Portugal, joining Benfica’s Keaton Parks who is currently on loan with NYCFC.