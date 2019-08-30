USWNT blank Portugal to record 15th consecutive win

The U.S. Women’s National Team rolled to another victory in its current Victory Tour.

Jill Ellis’ side scored a pair of goals in each half to down the European side 4-0 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It was the team’s 15th consecutive win of the calendar year and its second straight over Portugal.

It was a fast start for the USWNT as Tobin Heath broke the deadlock in the fourth minute.

Morgan Brian, who got a surprise start in midfield, doubled the lead in the 18th minute. Christen Press’ corner kick was headed in by Brian who took advantage of Patricia Morais being out of position.

After holding a 2-0 lead, the USWNT continued to pressure Portugal after halftime with Carli Lloyd scoring her first-ever goal in Philadelphia. A long throw from Jessica McDonald was headed on by Lindsey Horan towards the rushing Lloyd. Lloyd made no mistake, scoring her 116th career goal for the USWNT.

Somehow @CarliLloyd, who has scored 115 (‼️) 😳 goals for the #USWNT, had never scored in Philly before. Well that changed tonight, alright! pic.twitter.com/CisCXAXb0S — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) August 30, 2019

Allie Long would add a goal late to cap the final score at 4-0.

Adrianna French made a pair of saves to preserve the clean sheet in front of a record 49,504 fans in Philadelphia. Morais would finish with four saves for Portugal, being the lone positive performer on the night.

The USWNT continues its Tour on Sunday in St. Paul for the second of two meetings with Portugal.