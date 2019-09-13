SBISoccer.com

Ajax, Dest agree to contract extension until June 2022

Ajax, Dest agree to contract extension until June 2022

Americans Abroad

Ajax, Dest agree to contract extension until June 2022

By 58 minutes ago

By: |

Sergino Dest has signed a contract extension with Eredivisie side Ajax.

The club announced the news on Friday which will now keep Dest under contract until June 2022. Dest also has an option for 2023 as part of the new deal.

Dest, 18, made the jump to Ajax’s first team this summer and since has helped the club win the Dutch Super Cup and advance to the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Since his debut, Dest has made seven appearances in all competitions for the Dutch giants.

He’s also made the jump with the U.S. Men’s National Team, recently winning his first two senior caps this month in friendlies against Mexico and Uruguay.

Ajax return to league play this weekend against Heerenveen before opening play in the UCL group stage against Lille on Sept. 17th .

, , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home