Ajax, Dest agree to contract extension until June 2022

Sergino Dest has signed a contract extension with Eredivisie side Ajax.

The club announced the news on Friday which will now keep Dest under contract until June 2022. Dest also has an option for 2023 as part of the new deal.

Dest, 18, made the jump to Ajax’s first team this summer and since has helped the club win the Dutch Super Cup and advance to the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Since his debut, Dest has made seven appearances in all competitions for the Dutch giants.

He’s also made the jump with the U.S. Men’s National Team, recently winning his first two senior caps this month in friendlies against Mexico and Uruguay.

Ajax return to league play this weekend against Heerenveen before opening play in the UCL group stage against Lille on Sept. 17th .