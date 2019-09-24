Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Gooch, Gall, and more

The EFL Cup Round of 32 kicks off this week and Lynden Gooch and Sunderland will try to pull the upset against Premier League opposition.

Sunderland face a trip to Sheffield United looking to advance in the competition. Gooch has three goals in nine league appearances so far this season as he tries to help the Black Cats earn promotion to the EFL Championship. The 23-year-old is following up on a strong start last season in 2019, but should face a stern test from the Blades backline who has only conceded four goals in their last four matches. Sunderland is unbeaten in their last three matches coming into this showdown at Bramall Lane.

Elsewhere, Romain Gall and Malmo welcome Helsingborg to town on Thursday. Christian Pulisic may see the field for Chelsea in their EFL Cup tie against Grimsby Town, while Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City take on Crawley Town. Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face a tough test in Queretaro in Liga MX action.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

EFL Cup

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Grimsby Town on Wednesday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Sheffield United on Wednesday.

Matt Miazga and Reading face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City face Crawley Town on Tuesday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Nantes on Wednesday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest and Ajax face FC Groningen on Wednesday.

Scotland

League Cup

Niko Hamalainen and Kilmarnock face Hibernian on Wednesday.

Matt Polster and Rangers face Livingston on Wednesday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Austria

Austria Cup

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face WSG Wattens on Wednesday.

Jesse Marsch and RB Salzburg face Rapid Wien on Wednesday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Malmo face Helsingborg on Thursday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Perugia on Tuesday.

Argentina

Copa Argentina

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Defensa y Justicia on Thursday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro on Tuesday.

Fernando Arce and Club Tijuana face Morelia on Wednesday.

William Yarbrough and Club Leon face Atlas on Tuesday.