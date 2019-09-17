Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Pulisic, Gooch, and more

Christian Pulisic is no stranger to the UEFA Champions League, having appeared in multiple competitions with Borussia Dortmund. He will have his first chance to experience the tournament with his new club as Chelsea kicks off its campaign with a tough clash with Valencia.

Pulisic has four appearances to his name so far this EPL season, registering one assist. The 20-year-old is facing stiff competition for minutes, with Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and others on good form after Saturday’s lopsided win over Wolves. However, the U.S. Men’s National Team star should be well rested after being an unused substitute in the match.

Elsewhere, Lynden Gooch and Sunderland welcome Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United to the Stadium of Light. Tyler Boyd and Romain Gall are two of many American players seeking a positive start to the UEFA Europa League. Jesse Marsch will become the first American to manage in the UEFA Champions League, and will seek a winning start in the UCL when Red Bull Salzburg faces Genk.

Here is a closer look at this week’s American Abroad action:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Valencia on Tuesday.

Sergino Dest and Ajax face Lille on Tuesday. Timothy Weah is OUT for Lille. (Injury)

Jesse Marsch and Salzburg face Genk on Wednesday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Galatasaray on Wednesday.

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Barcelona on Tuesday.

Tyler Adams is OUT for RB Leipzig. (Injury)

UEFA Europa League

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face FC Olexandria on Thursday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Wolfsberger AC on Thursday.

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Slovan Bratislava on Thursday.

Romain Gall and Malmo face Dynamo Kyiv on Thursday.

Timothy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Arsenal on Thursday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Celtic on Thursday.

England

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United on Tuesday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Accrington Stanley on Tuesday.

Charlie Kelman and Southend United face Shrewsbury on Tuesday.

Mexico

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa face Cafetaleros de Chiapas on Thursday.