Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Miazga, Pulisic, and more

Reading may have been eliminated from the EFL Cup, but Matt Miazga did make his return for the English second tier side at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Miazga played the full 90 minutes for Jose Gomes’ side, despite the club losing 4-2 on penalty kicks at Molineux. The 23-year-old looked sharp in his first appearance since Aug. 24th, winning three duels, three headers, and making three successful clearances against the Premier League side. He completed 54 passes, the third-most by any Reading players on the evening and was a perfect 100% on long-ball passing.

Miazga’s return is a boost for Reading who have now lost four-consecutive matches in all competitions and next travel to Swansea City in league play on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic registered one assist in Chelsea’s lopsided home win. Aron Johannsson returned to the pitch for Hammarby in a league win, while Lynden Gooch did not feature in Sunderland’s road win over Sheffield United. Erik Palmer-Brown could not help Austria Wien avoid a cup loss, Jesse Marsch’s RB Salzburg defeated Rapid Wien, and Cameron Carter-Vickers saw the field in Stoke City’s defeat.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

EFL Cup

Christian Pulisic started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Chelsea’s 7-1 win over Grimsby Town on Wednesday.

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 4-2 penalty shootout loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Stoke City’s 5-3 penalty shootout loss to Crawley Town on Tuesday.

Lynden Gooch did not dress in Sunderland’s 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Wednesday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu came off the bench and played nine minutes in Rennes’ 1-0 loss to Nantes on Wednesday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest started and played 78 minutes in Ajax’s 5-0 win over FC Groningen on Wednesday.

Scotland

League Cup

Niko Hamalainen started and played 90 minutes in Kilmarnock’s 5-4 penalty shootout loss to Hibernian on Wednesday.

Matt Polster did not dress in Rangers’ 1-0 win over Livingston on Wednesday.

Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts 3-0 penalty shootout win over Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Austria

Austria Cup

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 68 minutes in Austria Wien’s 5-1 loss to WSG Wattens on Wednesday.

Jesse Marsch and RB Salzburg defeated Rapid Wien 2-1 on Wednesday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Malmo face Helsingborg on Thursday.

Aron Johannsson came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Hammarby’s 3-1 win over Sirius on Wednesday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Frosinone’s 3-1 loss to Perugia on Tuesday.

Argentina

Copa Argentina

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Defensa y Justicia on Thursday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 2-1 win over Queretaro on Tuesday.

Fernando Arce and Club Tijuana face Morelia on Wednesday.

William Yarbrough dressed but did not play in Club Leon’s 1-1 draw with Atlas on Tuesday.

Jonathan Suarez did not dress for Queretaro.