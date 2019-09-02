Americans Abroad Player of the Week: Josh Sargent

Josh Sargent’s first start of the Bundesliga season turned into a clear message that he is ready for a bigger role for club and country.

The 19-year-old striker scored a stunning goal in Werder Bremen’s 3-2 win against Augsburg on Sunday, a goal that turned heads and also earned Sargent SBI’s Americans Abroad Player of the Week honors.

Sargent’s wonder goal capped a strong shift that saw him complete three successful dribbles and register two tackles while completing 16 of 23 passes in an 81-minute performance.

It was the kind of performance that will surely catch the attention of USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter, who has called in Sargent for the September friendlies against Mexico and Uruguay. After not making the Gold Cup squad, Sargent will head into September camp eager to show that he should not only be able to be a regular part of the USMNT setup going forward, but also a player who should be starting.

Sargent’s goal-scoring performance earned him Americans Abroad Player of the Week ahead of a strong field of contenders. Here are the other top Americans Abroad performers of the past weekend:

Weston McKennie

The USMNT midfielder put in a strong shift in Schalke’s 3-0 win against Hertha Berlin. McKennie completed 47 of 55 passes to help Schalke record its first win under new manager and USMNT alumnus David Wagner.

Ventura Alvarado

The 27-year-old central defender scored a goal and helped anchor the defense in Necaxa’s 3-2 win against Club Tijuana on Saturday. Alvarado’s play has helped Necaxa get off to a strong start to the Liga MX season that has them in fourth place.

Alfredo Morales

The Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder was unable to help his team avoid defeat, but Morales did turn in a performance that was arguably the best on his team in Sunday’s loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. Morales registered an assist and won four aerial duals in Sunday’s 2-1 loss.

Christian Pulisic

It was a disappointing day for Chelsea, settling for a 2-2 draw against Sheffield United, but Pulisic put in a steady 90-minute shift in his latest start for the Blues. He completed 29 of 35 passes, registered four successful dribbles and added two tackles in his latest start for Frank Lampard.

