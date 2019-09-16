Americans Abroad Player of the Week: Zack Steffen

Zack Steffen left the U.S. Men’s National Team’s September camp early to rejoin Fortuna Dusseldorf for its Friday showdown with Wolfsburg and he made the most of that opportunity with another strong start for the Bundesliga club.

Steffen recorded five saves in a 1-1 draw with Wolfsburg, a result that helped Fortuna Dusseldorf snap a two-match losing streak and solidified Steffen’s hold on the starting role. It also helped Steffen earn SBI’s Americans Abroad Player of the Week honors for the week.

It was a tough week for the biggest Americans Abroad names, with Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie both left out of their respective team’s starting lineups, though with Pulisic you would imagine he could be in line for a start when Chelsea kicks off UEFA Champions League play on Tuesday against Valencia.

There was good news in the Bundesliga, with Timmy Chandler returning to action after having missed the past year with a major knee injury. Duane Holmes also made his first league start of the season, in Derby County’s 1-1 draw with Cardiff City.

Here are the other top Americans Abroad performers of the past weekend:

Ventura Alvarado

Necaxa is off to a flying start in Liga MX, and Alvarado continues to play a major role. He helped anchor the Necaxa defense in a big road win against Monterrey that helped move the club into first place in Liga MX.

Alvarado has yet to earn a USMNT call-up from Gregg Berhalter, but with his form continuing to impress, and with the current stable of USMNT central defenders not exactly lighting it up, a return is a good possibility for the 27-year-old defender.

Emmanuel Sabbi

When Sabbi’s long-rumored departure from Hobro didn’t materialize, we were left to wonder how that would impact him. Sabbi showed he’s going to continue producing, with his goal on Sunday providing the winner in Hobro’s 2-1 victory against FC Copenhagen.

The 21-year-old striker helped Hobro snap a four-match winless slide in the process, while continuing to boost his stock as one of the top USMNT Under-23 prospects in Europe.

Matt Olosunde

Rotherham’s 6-1 thrashing of lowly Bolton featured plenty of standout performances, but Olosunde’s overall showing was among the best. The 21-year-old right back delivered an assist, completed 35 of 38 passes, and registered four tackles in the victory.

Lynden Gooch

Sunderland’s clash with Accrington Stanley got off to a nightmare start after an early Accrington goal, but Gooch responded just two minutes later with a goal that eventually helped propel the Black Cats to a 3-1 victory. The goal is Gooch’s third of the season.

Richie Ledezma

The 19-year-old midfielder put in an outstanding shift for Jong PSV, registering two goals and an assist in a 3-2 win over Jong AZ on Friday, Jong PSV’s first win of the Eerste Divisie season.

