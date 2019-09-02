Americans Abroad: Sargent, Alvarado and the weekend's top performances

44 shares
By: Ives Galarcep | 3 hours ago Follow @soccerbyives
Americans Abroad, Josh Sargent, Americans Abroad, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team
Andrija Novakovich on his way to Italy. Reading announced that Novakovich has been transferred to Serie B side Frosinone for an undisclosed fee. He is under contract with the club until Summer 2022. (…)
Josh Sargent’s first start of the Bundesliga season turned into a clear message that he is ready for a bigger role for club and country. The 19-year-old striker scored a stunning goal in Werder Bremen’s 3-2 (…)
Minnesota United shook off the disappointment of losing the U.S. Open Cup final in a big way, going on the road and handing Los Angeles FC its first loss at Banc of California Stadium. Mason Toye scored a pair (…)
Gboly Ariyibi is officially out the door at Nottingham Forest. Greek side Paneitolikos announced they’ve acquired Ariyibi on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee. Ariyibi has signed a two-year contract (…)
Ian Harkes had to wait for his first goal for Scottish second tier side Dundee United, but that wait came to an end against the club’s biggest opponent. Harkes was forced into action in the 25th minute and (…)
SEATTLE — If the clock was still running, the Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles Galaxy would surely still be trading goals. But the whistle did blow, and on Sunday afternoon it did so with the Sounders (…)
CHESTER, Pa. — The Philadelphia Union wanted to be respected by the big boys in Major League Soccer. Saturday night’s comeback home win over defending MLS champions Atlanta United should now put the rest of (…)
If there’s anyone still wondering if Matias Almeyda’s system will work in his debut campaign with the San Jose Earthquakes and in Major League Soccer, look no further than the last two Saturdays in Avaya (…)
Josh Sargent has scored his first of the new Bundesliga season. The U.S. Men’s National Team forward showed great composure and skill in Bremen’s 3-2 win, scoring the second goal for his side in a busy (…)
HARRISON, N.J. — The New York Red Bulls fan base is frustrated with the way things have been going this season, so much so that things reached a boiling point on Saturday when the supporters turned on head (…)
