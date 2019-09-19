Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Dest, McKennie, and more

Sergino Dest and Ajax will look to remain atop of the Eredivisie table this weekend as they welcome their biggest rivals to town.

Ajax welcomes PSV to town in one of Europe’s top showdowns this weekend with Dest seeking another start for Erik ten Hag’s side. The 19-year-old Dest made his Champions League group stage debut midweek for Ajax in a 3-0 home victory over Lille. Dest has continued to win first-team minutes for the defending Dutch champs, but will face his toughest competition yet this weekend in the form of last season’s runners-up.

Elsewhere, Weston McKennie and Schalke entertain Mainz in Bundesliga action while Timothy Chandler will seek a second consecutive league start for Eintracht Frankfurt. Christian Pulisic and Chelsea take on Liverpool in a highly-contested EPL showdown. Jonathan Amon will seek a start for Nordsjaelland in Danish Superliga play, Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Lille, and Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Club Leon at home.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Liverpool on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Luton Town on Saturday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City face Brentford on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Leeds United on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Millwall on Saturday.

Matt Miazga and Reading face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

League One

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Portsmouth on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman and Southend United face MK Dons on Saturday.

fa cup

Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Boston United face Stamford on Saturday.

U-23 Premier League

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Reading on Friday.

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Zack Steffen, Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Hoffenheim on Monday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Mainz on Friday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

Khiry Shelton and Paderborn face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Stuttgart on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Erzgebirge Aue on Sunday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Holstein Kiel on Friday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Preussen Munster on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face Unterhaching on Saturday.

Chris Richards, Timothy Tillman, and Taylor Booth face Ingolstadt on Sunday.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott and Koln II face VfB Homberg on Saturday.

Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg II face Altonaer FC on Sunday.

Nick Taitague is OUT for Schalke II with injury.

u-19 bundesliga

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Duisburg on Sunday.

Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg face Hannover on Friday.

Thomas Vincent Robinson and FC Energie Cottbus face St. Pauli on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest and Ajax face PSV on Sunday.

Haji Wright and VVV Venlo face Willem II on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face Feyenoord on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Cambuur on Monday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Go Ahead Eagles on Friday.

Belgium

Pro League

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Mechelen on Friday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Kenny Saief and Anderlecht on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Istanbul Basaksehir on Monday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Randers on Monday.

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, Yosef Samuel, Louicius Don Deedson and Hobro face Sonderjyske on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Aalborg on Sunday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Elche on Thursday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu and Rennes face Lille on Sunday.

Timothy Weah is OUT for Lille. (Injury)

Ligue 2

Maki Tall and AC Ajaccio face Le Mans on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Jesse Marsch and RB Salzburg face LASK on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Rheindorf Altach on Sunday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face AEK Athens on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Malmo face Elfsborg on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson is OUT for Hammarby (Injury).

Superettan

Andrew Stadler and Syrianska face Varbergs Bols FC on Saturday.

Scotland

premier league

Niko Hamalainen and Kilmarnock face Celtic on Sunday.

Matt Polster and Rangers face St. Johnstone on Sunday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Hibernian on Sunday.

championship

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face James Murphy and Arbroath on Saturday.

Portugal

Campeonato nacional de juniores

Johan Gomez and Porto U-19’s face Nacional on Saturday.

Cyprus

First DivisioN

Danny Williams and Pafos FC face Anorthosis on Sunday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Venezia on Friday.

Switzerland

swiss cup

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Servette on Saturday.

Argentina

Superliga

Joel Sonora and Arsenal de Sarandi face Racing Club on Sunday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Atletico Tucuman on Saturday.

South Korea

K League

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Gangwon FC on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face William Yarborough and Club Leon on Saturday.

Fernando Arce and Club Tijuana face Pachuca on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Club America on Saturday.

Segunda MX

Tony Alfaro and Zacatepec face Correcaminos de la UAT on Saturday.

Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa face Cafetaleros de Chiapas on Thursday.