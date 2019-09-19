Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Dest, McKennie, and more

Sergino Dest and Ajax will look to remain atop of the Eredivisie table this weekend as they welcome their biggest rivals to town.
Ajax welcomes PSV to town in one of Europe’s top showdowns this weekend with Dest seeking another start for Erik ten Hag’s side. The 19-year-old Dest made his Champions League group stage debut midweek for Ajax in a 3-0 home victory over Lille. Dest has continued to win first-team minutes for the defending Dutch champs, but will face his toughest competition yet this weekend in the form of last season’s runners-up.
Elsewhere, Weston McKennie and Schalke entertain Mainz in Bundesliga action while Timothy Chandler will seek a second consecutive league start for Eintracht Frankfurt. Christian Pulisic and Chelsea take on Liverpool in a highly-contested EPL showdown. Jonathan Amon will seek a start for Nordsjaelland in Danish Superliga play, Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Lille, and Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Club Leon at home.
Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:
England
PREMIER LEAGUE
Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Liverpool on Sunday.
DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.
EFL Championship
Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Charlton Athletic on Saturday.
Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Luton Town on Saturday.
Tim Ream and Fulham face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.
Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City face Brentford on Saturday.
Duane Holmes and Derby County face Leeds United on Saturday.
Geoff Cameron and QPR face Millwall on Saturday.
Matt Miazga and Reading face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.
League One
Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Shrewsbury on Saturday.
Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.
Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Portsmouth on Saturday.
Charlie Kelman and Southend United face MK Dons on Saturday.
fa cup
Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Boston United face Stamford on Saturday.
U-23 Premier League
Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Reading on Friday.
Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face West Bromwich Albion on Monday.
Germany
Bundesliga
Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig on Saturday.
Zack Steffen, Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.
John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Hoffenheim on Monday.
Weston McKennie and Schalke face Mainz on Friday.
Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.
Khiry Shelton and Paderborn face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.
2. Bundesliga
Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Stuttgart on Saturday.
Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Erzgebirge Aue on Sunday.
Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Holstein Kiel on Friday.
3. Liga
Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Preussen Munster on Saturday.
McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face Unterhaching on Saturday.
Chris Richards, Timothy Tillman, and Taylor Booth face Ingolstadt on Sunday.
Regionalliga
Brady Scott and Koln II face VfB Homberg on Saturday.
Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg II face Altonaer FC on Sunday.
Nick Taitague is OUT for Schalke II with injury.
u-19 bundesliga
Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.
Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Duisburg on Sunday.
Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg face Hannover on Friday.
Thomas Vincent Robinson and FC Energie Cottbus face St. Pauli on Sunday.
Netherlands
Eredivisie
Sergino Dest and Ajax face PSV on Sunday.
Haji Wright and VVV Venlo face Willem II on Saturday.
Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face Feyenoord on Sunday.
Eerste Divisie
Richard Ledesma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Cambuur on Monday.
Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Go Ahead Eagles on Friday.
Belgium
Pro League
Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Mechelen on Friday.
Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Kenny Saief and Anderlecht on Sunday.
Turkey
Super Lig
Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Istanbul Basaksehir on Monday.
Denmark
Superliagen
Michael Lansing and Horsens face Randers on Monday.
Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, Yosef Samuel, Louicius Don Deedson and Hobro face Sonderjyske on Sunday.
Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Aalborg on Sunday.
Spain
Segunda Division
Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Elche on Thursday.
France
Ligue 1
Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu and Rennes face Lille on Sunday.
Timothy Weah is OUT for Lille. (Injury)
Ligue 2
Maki Tall and AC Ajaccio face Le Mans on Friday.
Austria
Bundesliga
Jesse Marsch and RB Salzburg face LASK on Sunday.
Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Rheindorf Altach on Sunday.
Greece
Super League
Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face AEK Athens on Saturday.
Sweden
Allsvenskan
Romain Gall and Malmo face Elfsborg on Sunday.
Aron Johannsson is OUT for Hammarby (Injury).
Superettan
Andrew Stadler and Syrianska face Varbergs Bols FC on Saturday.
Scotland
premier league
Niko Hamalainen and Kilmarnock face Celtic on Sunday.
Matt Polster and Rangers face St. Johnstone on Sunday.
Kevin Silva and Hearts face Hibernian on Sunday.
championship
Ian Harkes and Dundee United face James Murphy and Arbroath on Saturday.
Portugal
Campeonato nacional de juniores
Johan Gomez and Porto U-19’s face Nacional on Saturday.
Cyprus
First DivisioN
Danny Williams and Pafos FC face Anorthosis on Sunday.
Italy
Serie B
Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Venezia on Friday.
Switzerland
swiss cup
Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Servette on Saturday.
Argentina
Superliga
Joel Sonora and Arsenal de Sarandi face Racing Club on Sunday.
Alan Sonora and Independiente face Atletico Tucuman on Saturday.
South Korea
K League
Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Gangwon FC on Sunday.
Mexico
Liga MX
Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face William Yarborough and Club Leon on Saturday.
Fernando Arce and Club Tijuana face Pachuca on Saturday.
Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Club America on Saturday.
Segunda MX
Tony Alfaro and Zacatepec face Correcaminos de la UAT on Saturday.
Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa face Cafetaleros de Chiapas on Thursday.
We have 4 Americans at Don Deedson Louicius, Emmanuel Sabbi, Yosef Samuel, and Christian Cappis and none of them can get a call up smh. Call up Emmanuel Sabbi when Don Deedson Louicius starts getting first team minutes with Hobro call him up.
Reyna also needs to be fast tracked to the senior national team and club team.
I believe he will be better than Pulisic in three years(My opinion, don’t come for me and attack me!).
