Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Green, Sargent, and more

One of the big surprises in the 2. Bundesliga so far is Greuther Furth and Julian Green has been a big reason for the club’s early-season success.

Green and Co. will take on Holstein Kiel this weekend looking to climb up from its current sixth place spot. The 24-year-old has three goals in seven league appearances this season, while helping his side to strong performances against stiff competition in the league.

As for Holstein Kiel, they are third from bottom in the table which means Furth could have an easy time at home with Green a candidate to get in amongst the goals this weekend.

Elsewhere, Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face a tough test at Borussia Dortmund. Christian Pulisic and Chelsea are favorites heading into this weekend’s meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion. Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, and others will try to help Hobro to a league win at home. Tim Ream and Fulham take on Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic to kick off EFL Championship play on Friday. Sergino Dest and Ajax face FC Groningen at home in Eredivisie action.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Leicester City on Sunday.

EFL Championship

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Cardiff City on Saturday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic on Friday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City face Nottingham Forest on Friday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Birmingham City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Matt Miazga and Reading face Swansea City on Saturday.

League One

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face MK Dons on Saturday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Rochdale on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman and Southend United face Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Boston United face

U-23 Premier League

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Middlesbrough on Friday.

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Swansea City on Monday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Zack Steffen and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Freiburg on Sunday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Mainz on Saturday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Union Berlin on Friday.

Khiry Shelton and Paderborn face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson is OUT for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Alfredo Morales is OUT for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Holstein Kiel on Sunday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Regensburg on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Nuremberg on Monday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Eintracht Braunschwig on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face Chemnitzer FC on Saturday.

Chris Richards, Timothy Tillman, and Taylor Booth face Preussen Munster on Saturday.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott and Koln II face Rodinghausen on Saturday.

Blaine Ferri and Greuther Furth II face Turkgucu-Ataspor on Saturday.

Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg II face LSK Hansa on Saturday.

Nick Taitague is OUT for Schalke II with injury.

u-19 bundesliga

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Rot Weib Oberhausen on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Preuben Munster on Saturday.

Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg face Neindorfer on Saturday.

Thomas Vincent Robinson and FC Energie Cottbus face Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest and Ajax face FC Groningen on Saturday.

Haji Wright and VVV Venlo face SC Heerenveen on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face ADO Den Haag on Friday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Excelsior on Friday. Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face MSV Maastricht on Friday.

Belgium

Pro League

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Gent on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face KV Mechelen on Saturday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Waasland-Beveren on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Trabzonspor on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Esbjerg on Monday.

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, Yosef Samuel, Louicius Don Deedson and Hobro face Lyngby on Friday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face AGF Aarhus on Sunday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Lugo on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu and Rennes face Marseille on Sunday. Timothy Weah is OUT for Lille. (Injury)

Ligue 2

Maki Tall and AC Ajaccio face Valenciennes on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Jesse Marsch and RB Salzburg on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Atromitos on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Malmo face AFC Eskilstuna on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Orebro on Monday.

Superettan

Andrew Stadler and Syrianska face Degerfors on Monday.

Scotland

premier league

Niko Hamalainen and Kilmarnock face Ross County on Saturday.

Matt Polster and Rangers face Aberdeen on Saturday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face St. Mirren on Saturday.

championship

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Greenock Morton on Saturday.

James Murphy and Arbroath face Ayr United on Saturday.

Portugal

Campeonato nacional de juniores

Johan Gomez and Porto U-19’s face Vizela on Friday.

Cyprus

First DivisioN

Danny Williams and Pafos FC are off this weekend.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Cosenza on Saturday.

Switzerland

pro league

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Thun on Saturday.

Argentina

Superliga

Joel Sonora and Arsenal de Sarandi face Estudiantes on Saturday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Talleres de Cordoba on Sunday.

South Korea

K League

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Seongnam FC on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face FC Juarez on Saturday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Puebla on Friday.

Fernando Arce and Club Tijuana face Atletico de San Luis on Sunday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Atlas on Friday.

ascenso MX

Tony Alfaro and Zacatepec face Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa on Saturday.