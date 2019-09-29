Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Holmes, McKennie, and more

Derby County picked up their first league win this weekend since opening day and Duane Holmes was a major part of it.

Holmes registered his first assist of the season and played 90 minutes in the Rams 3-2 win over Birmingham City on Saturday. It was a needed win for the club who had been struggling under new manager Phillip Cocu.

Holmes’ assist came in the second minute at Pride Park in a match in which Derby County needed a second-half winner to hold off their opponents. The 24-year-old also won four duels, made five recoveries, and successfully completed one tackle. Now the midfielder will hope he receives a call-up to the U.S. Men’s National Team for October Nations League matches against Cuba and Canada.

Elsewhere, Tim Ream and Fulham earned an important three points over Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic. Zack Steffen and Fortuna Dusseldorf lost to Freiburg, while Josh Sargent registered a game-tying assist in Werder Bremen’s tie with Borussia Dortmund.

DeAndre Yedlin made his first appearance of the English Premier League season, while in Germany Khiry Shelton made his Bundesliga debut for Paderborn.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland knocked off MK Dons, Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa tied FC Juarez, and William Yarbrough earned his first league start of the season for Club Leon.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic dressed but did not play in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Newcastle United’s 5-0 loss to Leicester City on Sunday.

EFL Championship

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 2-2 draw with Cardiff City on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic on Friday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes for Wigan Athletic.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Stoke City’s 3-2 loss to Nottingham Forest on Friday.

Duane Holmes started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Derby County’s 3-2 win over Birmingham City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 2-0 loss to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Matt Miazga did not dress in Reading’s 1-1 draw with Swansea City on Saturday.

League One

Lynden Gooch started and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-1 win over MK Dons on Saturday.

Giles Phillips started and played 85 minutes in Wycombe Wanderers’ 3-0 win over Rochdale on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Rotherham United’s 1-0 loss to Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman started and played 20 minutes in Southend United’s 1-0 loss to Accrington Stanley on Saturday. Kelman left with an injury.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Jordan Adebayo-Smith came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Boston United’s 2-0 win over Southport on Saturday.

U-23 Premier League

Luca De La Torre did not dress in Fulham’s 4-2 loss to Middlesbrough on Friday.

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Swansea City on Monday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Josh Sargent started, registered ONE assist, and played 88 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Zack Steffen started, made two saves, and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-1 loss to Freiburg on Sunday.

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 3-1 win over RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 win over Union Berlin on Friday.

Khiry Shelton came off the bench and played five minutes in Paderborn’s 3-2 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

John Brooks did not dress (Injury) in Wolfsburg’s 1-0 win over Mainz on Saturday.

Tyler Adams did not dress for RB Leipzig.

Fabian Johnson is OUT for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Alfredo Morales is OUT for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 3-0 loss to Holstein Kiel on Sunday.

Bobby Wood dressed but did not play in Hamburg’s 2-2 draw with Regensburg on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Nuremberg on Monday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 1-1 draw with Eintracht Braunschwig on Saturday.

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 4-1 win over Preussen Munster on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines dressed but did not play in Sonnenhof Grobaspach’s 2-0 win over Chemnitzer FC on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman, Taylor Booth did not dress for Bayern II.

Regionalliga

Malik McLemore, Blaine Ferri started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-0 loss to Turkgucu-Ataspor on Saturday.

Michael Edwards started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg II’s 3-0 win over LSK Hansa on Saturday.

Brady Scott and Koln II face Rodinghausen on Saturday.

Nick Taitague is OUT for Schalke II with injury.

u-19 bundesliga

Giovanni Reyna started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 win over Rot Weib Oberhausen on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe started, scored ONE goal, and played 73 minutes in Schalke’s 3-0 win over Preuben Munster on Saturday.

Ulysses Llanez did not dress in Wolfsburg’s 5-1 win over Neindorfer on Saturday.

Thomas Vincent Robinson and FC Energie Cottbus face Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Haji Wright started and played 90 minutes in VVV Venlo’s 3-0 loss to SC Heerenveen on Saturday.

Sergino Dest came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Ajax’s 2-0 win over FC Groningen on Saturday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 3-0 win over ADO Den Haag on Friday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma, Chris Gloster started and played 90 minutes in Jong PSV’s 5-2 loss to Excelsior on Friday.

Alex Mendez came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 4-1 win over MSV Maastricht on Friday.

Belgium

Pro League

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 2-0 loss to Gent on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 5-0 win over KV Mechelen on Saturday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Anderlecht’s 0-0 draw with Waasland-Beveren on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd started and played 45 minutes in Besiktas’ 4-1 loss to Trabzonspor on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Christian Cappis started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 2-1 loss to Lyngby on Friday.

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 90 minutes for Hobro.

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Esbjerg on Monday.

Yosef Samuel came off the bench and played seven minutes for Hobro.

Louicius Don Deedson came off the bench and played one minute for Hobro.

Jonathan Amon did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 3-1 loss to AGF Aarhus on Sunday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore dressed but did not play in Tenerife’s 4-1 win over Lugo on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu did not dress in Rennes’ 1-1 draw with Marseille on Sunday.

Timothy Weah is OUT for Lille. (Injury)

Ligue 2

Maki Tall did not dress in AC Ajaccio’s 2-0 win over Valenciennes on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 4-1 loss to Jesse Marsch’s RB Salzburg on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi started and played 84 minutes in Panetolikos’ 2-0 loss to Atromitos on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Malmo’s 1-0 win over AFC Eskilstuna on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Orebro on Monday.

Superettan

Andrew Stadler and Syrianska face Degerfors on Monday.

Scotland

Premier League

Niko Hamalainen started and played 90 minutes in Kilmarnock’s 0-0 draw with Ross County on Saturday.

Matt Polster did not dress in Rangers’ 5-0 win over Aberdeen on Saturday.

Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts’ 0-0 draw with St. Mirren on Saturday.

championship

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 6-0 win over Greenock Morton on Saturday.

James Murphy started and played 61 minutes in Arbroath’s 3-0 loss to Ayr United on Saturday.

Cyprus

First Division

Danny Williams and Pafos FC are off this weekend.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Frosinone’s 1-1 draw with Cosenza on Saturday.

Switzerland

Pro League

Jonathan Klinsmann dressed but did not play in St. Gallen’s 4-0 win over Thun on Saturday.

Argentina

Superliga

Joel Sonora came off the bench and played nine minutes in Arsenal de Sarandi’s 3-0 win over Estudiantes on Saturday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Talleres de Cordoba on Sunday.

South Korea

K League

Mix Diskerud started and played 89 minutes in Ulsan Hyundai’s 1-0 win over Seongnam FC on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 0-0 draw with FC Juarez on Saturday.

William Yarborough started and played 90 minutes in Club Leon’s 2-1 loss to Puebla on Friday.

Fernando Arce and Club Tijuana face Atletico de San Luis on Sunday.

Jonathan Suarez came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Queretaro’s 2-0 loss to Atlas on Friday.

Ascenso Mx

Rubio Rubin came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Dorados de Sinaloa’s 2-2 draw with Zacatepec on Saturday.

Tony Alfaro dressed but did not play for Zacatepec.