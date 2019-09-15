Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Ledezma, Sabbi, and more

Jong PSV picked up their first win of the Eerste Divisie season on Friday and Richie Ledezma put in a masterful performance for the hosts.

Ledezma scored a pair of goals including the game-winner in a 3-2 win over Jong AZ. He also added an assist on PSV’s second goal of the match before chipping in the winning goal from a tight angle. After already playing a factor on the first two goals, Ledezma used his speed to beat an AZ defender before chipping in his third point of the night.

It was the 19-year-old’s first points of the new season as he now hopes to replicate his performance on Monday against Jong Ajax.

Elsewhere, Emmanuel Sabbi scored the game-winning goal for Hobro in a upset win over FC Kobenhaven. Lynden Gooch scored a goal for Sunderland in a road league win, while Matthew Olosunde assisted once in Rotherham United’s lopsided win. Rubio Rubin helped Dorados earn a tie on the road in league play, Eric Lichaj and Antonee Robinson went head-to-head in league play, and Jonathan Klinsmann was sent off in St. Gallen’s Swiss Cup defeat.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic dressed but did not play in Chelsea’s 5-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin is OUT with injury for Newcastle United

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 2-2 draw with Hull City on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes for Hull City.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Stoke City’s 2-1 win over Bristol City on Saturday.

Duane Holmes started and played 81 minutes in Derby County’s 1-1 draw with Cardiff City on Friday.

Geoff Cameron dressed but did not play in QPR’s 3-2 win over Luton Town on Saturday.

Matt Miazga did not dress in Reading’s 1-0 loss to Middlesbrough on Saturday.

League One

Matthew Olosunde started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Rotherham United’s 6-1 win over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 3-1 win over Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Giles Phillips came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 loss to Gillingham on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman did not dress in Southend United’s 3-3 draw with Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

National League

Jordan Adebayo-Smith came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Boston United’s 3-0 loss to Gateshead on Saturday.

U-23 Premier League

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Norwich City on Monday.

Luca De La Torre started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-0 loss to Manchester United on Friday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Zack Steffen started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 1-1 draw with Wolfsburg on Friday.

Timmy Chandler started and played 90 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 loss to Augsburg on Saturday.

Weston McKennie came off the bench, registered ONE assist, and played 28 minutes in Schalke’s 5-1 win over Paderborn on Sunday.

Josh Sargent came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 2-1 win over Union Berlin on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson did not dress in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 1-0 win over Koln on Saturday.

Khiry Shelton did not dress for Paderborn.

Alfredo Morales did not dress for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

John Brooks did not dress for Wolfsburg.

Tyler Adams is OUT for RB Leipzig.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-1 win over Wehen Wiesbaden on Friday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face St. Pauli on Monday.

Sebastian Soto did not dress in Hannover’s 2-0 loss to Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started, scored TWO goals, and played 82 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 3-2 win over Ingolstadt on Sunday.

McKinze Gaines started and played 64 minutes in Sonnenhof Grobaspach’s 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich II on Saturday.

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes for Bayern II.

Timothy Tillman, Taylor Booth did not dress for Bayern II.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott started and played 90 minutes in Koln II’s 3-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Michael Edwards started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg II’s 1-1 draw with Jeddeloh on Saturday.

Nick Taitague is OUT for Schalke II with injury.

u-19 bundesliga

Giovanni Reyna started and played 75 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 win over Viktoria Koln on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe started and played 45 minutes in Schalke’s 1-1 draw with Rot-Weib Oberhausen on Saturday.

Ulysses Llanez did not dress in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 loss to Energie Cottbus on Saturday.

Thomas Vincent Robinson dressed but did not play for FC Energie Cottbus.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest dressed but did not play in Ajax’s 4-1 win over Heerenveen on Saturday.

Haji Wright started and played 70 minutes in VVV Venlo’s 2-1 win over FC Groningen on Saturday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 3-1 loss to Utrecht on Saturday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma started, scored TWO goals, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Jong PSV’s 3-2 win over Jong AZ on Friday.

Chris Gloster came off the bench and played 27 minutes for Jong PSV.

Alex Mendez came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 3-2 loss to De Graafschap on Friday.

Belgium

Pro League

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk face R. Excel Mouscron on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 2-0 win over Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Anderlecht’s 2-1 loss to Antwerp on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Besiktas 3-2 loss to Gazisehir on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Michael Lansing started, made six saves, and played 90 minutes in AC Horsens 0-0 draw with Sonderjyske on Friday.

Emmanuel Sabbi started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 2-1 win over Kobenhaven on Saturday.

Christian Cappis started and played 78 minutes for Hobro.

Yosef Samuel dressed but did not play for Hobro.

Louicius Don Deedson did not dress for Hobro.

Jonathan Amon came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 4-2 loss to Brondby on Sunday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore dressed but did not play in Tenerife’s 4-0 win over Albacete on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu started and played 74 minutes in Rennes 0-0 draw with Brest on Saturday.

Timothy Weah is OUT for Lille. (Injury)

Ligue 2

Maki Tall did not dress in AC Ajaccio’s 0-0 draw with US Orleans on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 3-0 loss to Wolfsberg on Sunday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall dressed but did not play in Malmo’s 1-0 win over Norrkoping on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson started and played 11 minutes in Hammarby’s 6-2 win over Goteborg on Sunday. Johannsson left the match with an injury.

Superettan

Andrew Stadler did not dress in Syrianska’s 3-0 loss to Frej on Saturday.

Scotland

premier league

Niko Hamalainen started and played 90 minutes in Kilmarnock’s 2-0 win over Hibernian on Saturday.

Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts 3-2 loss to Motherwell on Saturday.

championship

Ian Harkes came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-0 loss to Ayr United on Saturday.

James Murphy started and played 90 minutes in Arbroath’s 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle on Friday.

Portugal

U-19

Johan Gomez started and played 85 minutes in Porto’s 1-1 draw with Feirense on Sunday.

Cyprus

First DivisioN

Danny Williams started and played 90 minutes in Pafos FC’s 3-2 loss to Apollon Limassol on Saturday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Frosinone’s 1-0 loss to Virtus Entella on Saturday.

Switzerland

swiss cup

Jonathan Klinsmann started and played 31 minutes in St. Gallen’s 2-0 loss to Winterthur on Friday. Klinsmann was sent off after receiving a straight red card.

Argentina

Superliga

Joel Sonora came off the bench, scored ONE goal, and played 16 minutes in Arsenal de Sarandi’s 4-1 win over Union on Saturday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Lanus on Sunday.

South Korea

K League

Mix Diskerud started and played 90 minutes in Ulsan Hyundai’s 3-3 draw with Gyeongnam on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 2-0 win over Monterrey on Saturday.

William Yarborough dressed but did not play in Club Leon’s 3-1 win over Juarez on Saturday.

Fernando Arce did not dress in Club Tijuana’s 1-1 draw with Tigres on Friday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro are off this weekend.

Segunda MX

Tony Alfaro started and played 90 minutes in Zacatepec’s 2-1 loss to Zacatepec XXI on Saturday.

Rubio Rubin came off the bench, scored ONE goal, and played 16 minutes in Dorados de Sinaloa’s 1-1 draw with Correcaminos on Friday.