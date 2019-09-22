Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Steffen, Palmer-Brown, and more

Zack Steffen stood on his head for Fortuna Dusseldorf on Sunday.

The U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper made nine saves for his side on the road, despite losing 2-1 at Borussia Monchengladbach. Steffen came up clutch numerous times for Dusseldorf at Borussia Park, but his teammates were unable to find a late equalizer. Steffen put in a man of the match performance for his side and will now look for his third domestic win of the season next weekend against Freiburg.

Elsewhere, Erik Palmer-Brown played the full 90 minutes for Austria Wien in their home league win. Weston McKennie helped Schalke to a home win over Mainz, while Josh Sargent started in a losing effort for Werder Bremen. Luca de la Torre scored a brace as Fulham’s U-23 side held off Reading for a 5-4 win. Ian Harkes and Dundee United picked up a massive three points at home against Arbroath.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic dressed but did not play in Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Liverpool on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 2-0 win over Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 3-0 win over Luton Town on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Stoke City’s 0-0 draw with Brentford on Saturday.

Duane Holmes started and played 90 minutes in Derby County’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’ 2-1 win over Millwall on Saturday.

Matt Miazga did not dress in Reading face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

League One

Charlie Kelman started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Southend United’s 1-0 win over MK Dons on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch started and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Giles Phillips dressed but did not play in Wycombe Wanderers’ 1-0 win over Portsmouth on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde did not dress (Injury) in Rotherham United’s 0-0 draw with Shrewsbury on Saturday.

FA CUP

Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Boston United face Stamford on Saturday.

U-23 Premier League

Luca De La Torre started, scored TWO goals, and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 5-4 win over Reading on Friday.

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Josh Sargent started and played 80 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Zack Steffen started and made nine saves in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-1 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Hoffenheim on Monday.

Weston McKennie started and played 76 minutes in Schalke’s 2-1 win over Mainz on Friday.

Timmy Chandler came off the bench and played seven minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

Khiry Shelton did not dress in Paderborn’s 2-1 loss to Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales did not dress (Injury) for Fortuna Dusseldorf on Sunday.

Fabian Johnson did not dress (Injury) for Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

Tyler Adams did not dress for RB Leipzig.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-0 loss to Stuttgart on Saturday.

Bobby Wood came off the bench and played nine minutes in Hamburg’s 4-0 win over Erzgebirge Aue on Sunday.

Sebastian Soto did not dress in Hannover’s 2-1 win over Holstein Kiel on Friday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started and played 83 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 2-2 draw with Preussen Munster on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Sonnenhof Grobaspach’s 2-0 loss to Unterhaching on Saturday.

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 2-1 win over Ingolstadt on Sunday.

Timothy Tillman, and Taylor Booth did not dress for Bayern II.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott and Koln II face VfB Homberg on Saturday.

Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg II face Altonaer FC on Sunday.

Nick Taitague is OUT for Schalke II with injury.

u-19 bundesliga

Giovanni Reyna started, scored ONE goal, and played 77 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 6-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Matthew Hoppe started and played 74 minutes in Schalke’s 1-0 win over Duisburg on Sunday.

Thomas Vincent Robinson came off the bench and played 12 minutes in FC Energie Cottbus’ 5-0 loss to St. Pauli on Sunday.

Ulysses Llanez did not dress in Wolfsburg’s 2-1 loss to Hannover on Friday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Ajax’s 1-1 draw with PSV on Sunday.

Haji Wright came off the bench and played 19 minutes in VVV Venlo’s 1-0 loss to Willem II on Saturday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 3-3 draw with Feyenoord on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Cambuur on Monday.

Alex Mendez started and played 45 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 1-1 draw with Go Ahead Eagles on Friday.

Belgium

Pro League

Brendan Hines-Ike dressed but did not play in Kortrijk’s 3-2 loss to Mechelen on Friday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 2-1 win over Anderlecht on Sunday.

Kenny Saief did not dress for Anderlecht.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Istanbul Basaksehir on Monday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Randers on Monday.

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 73 minutes in Hobro’s 1-1 draw with Sonderjyske on Sunday.

Christian Cappis started and played 90 minutes for Hobro.

Jonathan Amon came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 2-1 win over Aalborg on Sunday.

Yosef Samuel dressed but did not play for Hobro.

Loucious Don Deedson did not dress for Hobro.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore started and played 60 minutes in Tenerife’s 1-0 loss to Fuenlabrada on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu dressed but did not play in Rennes’ 1-1 draw with Lille on Sunday.

Timothy Weah is OUT for Lille. (Injury)

Ligue 2

Maki Tall did not dress in AC Ajaccio’s 4-2 win over Le Mans on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Jesse Marsch and RB Salzburg tied LASK 2-2 on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 2-0 win over Rheindorf Altach on Sunday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi started and played 90 minutes in Panetolikos 1-0 loss to AEK Athens on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall started and played 63 minutes in Malmo’s 3-0 win over Elfsborg on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson is OUT for Hammarby (Injury).

Superettan

Andrew Stadler came off the bench and played 32 minutes in Syrianska’s 5-0 loss to Varbergs Bols FC on Saturday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Niko Hamalainen started and played 90 minutes in Kilmarnock’s 3-1 loss to Celtic on Sunday.

Matt Polster did not dress in Rangers’ 4-0 win over St. Johnstone on Sunday.

Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts’ 2-1 win over Hibernian on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-1 win over Arbroath on Saturday.

James Murphy started and played 90 minutes for Arbroath.

Portugal

Campeonato nacional de juniores

Johan Gomez and Porto U-19’s face Nacional on Saturday.

Cyprus

First Division

Danny Williams started and played 90 minutes in Pafos FC’s 2-0 loss to Anorthosis on Sunday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started and played 55 minutes in Frosinone’s 1-1 draw with Venezia on Friday.

Switzerland

Pro League

Jonathan Klinsmann was suspended for St Gallen’s 3-1 win over Servette on Saturday.

Argentina

Superliga

Joel Sonora and Arsenal de Sarandi face Racing Club on Sunday.

Alan Sonora dressed but did not play in Independiente’s 1-0 win over Atletico Tucuman on Saturday.

South Korea

K League

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai’s scheduled match against Gangwon FC on Sunday was postponed.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 4-2 loss to Club Leon on Saturday.

William Yarborough dressed but did not play for Club Leon.

Fernando Arce dressed but did not play in Club Tijuana’s 4-1 loss to Pachuca on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez did not dress in Queretaro’s 2-2 draw with Club America on Saturday.

Segunda MX

Rubio Rubin came off the bench and played 33 minutes in Dorados de Sinaloa’s 2-0 win over Cafetaleros de Chiapas on Friday.

Tony Alfaro dressed but did not play in Zacatepec’s 2-1 win over Correcaminos de la UAT on Saturday.