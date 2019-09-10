Amon returns to Nordsjaelland training after lengthy spell out

Jonathan Amon is back in training with Danish side Nordsjaelland.

In an interview with TipsBladet DK, manager Flemming Pedersen stated that Amon is back in training, but is still a little ways away from game action. Amon, 20, has yet to play this domestic season after dealing with a muscular injury.

“The challenge is to physically monitor him. He is a bit typical compared to many other fast players because no one is as explosive as him. So the times when he has been away from our system and been with the national team, he has come back with some small things [injuries],” Petersen said.

“And he did so here at the startup, where he had been with the United States. For us, it’s about building him up. We let him play 45 minutes at our training camp against Utrecht’s U-21 team, but he could still feel pain a bit, so we chose to pull him. However, I can say that he is back in full training now.”

Amon has made 35 league appearances over two seasons with Nordsjaelland, in which he’s scored six goals and added two assists. He’s also chipped in one goal in his only Europa League qualifying appearance last season.

The speedy winger has been linked with a possible move to Belgian Pro League outfit Club Brugge this Summer, but it never materialized. Amon has appeared twice for the both U.S. Men’s National Team and Under-20’s, but has since had to wait to return to full health.

It is unsure if Amon will be a part of Jason Kreis’ U-23 side later this year as they prepare for the Concacaf Olympic Qualifying tournament in 2020. He last appeared for the senior team this past summer against Jamaica in a 1-0 friendly loss at D.C. United’s Audi Field.

Nordsjaelland returns to domestic play this weekend against Brondby, but don’t expect Amon to be back with the first team for at least a couple more weeks.

“We need some players in the Super League after all. Players who can sell the league and make it more interesting,” Petersen said. “But these are also young people we are dealing with, and it’s about not forcing anything just because we have to put in the strongest possible this weekend. It’s about thinking long term.”