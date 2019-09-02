SBISoccer.com

Andrija Novakovich makes permanent move to Frosinone

Andrija Novakovich makes permanent move to Frosinone

Andrija Novakovich makes permanent move to Frosinone

Andrija Novakovich on his way to Italy.

Reading announced that Novakovich has been transferred to Serie B side Frosinone for an undisclosed fee. He is under contract with the club until Summer 2022.

Novakovich returned to EFL Championship side Reading after his loan at fellow Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard ended in May. The 23-year-old scored nine goals and added two assists last season with Sittard in 29 league appearances.

He also spent 2017-18 on loan with Dutch second tier side Telstar, scoring 19 goals in 35 appearances.

The Wisconsin native joined Reading in 2015, but only has three league appearances for the Royals since. He made an eight-minute cameo on Matchday 1.

He’s won three caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Frosinone was relegated last season, but seeks an immediate bounce back to the top-flight.

  • Mysterious

    Shout out to Johnny Razor for the inside scoop. He called this happening on another post. I hope he plays a lot and hopefully they can make it to the top flight. Beerholder 🍺 also needs to give him a chance with some call ups.

    • Johnnyrazor

      Thank you but I was in on it pretty late, I had him 2Bundesliga when I went to bed last night.

  • Joe

    If Frosinone can return to the top flight this could be a solid move. Interesting to see an American in serie A again. Hopefully he’ll get the playing time he deserves. He should be able to find the net in Serie B.

