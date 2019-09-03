Berhalter: Tim Weah has very bad hamstring tear

EAST HANOVER, N.J. — When Tim Weah was recently sidelined by an injury that forced him to miss the U.S. Men’s National Team’s September friendlies, it was unclear just how long he would be out. USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter revealed on Monday that Weah’s injury is a serious one.

“Weah has a very bad hamstring tear,” Berhalter said on Monday at USMNT training ahead of Friday’s friendly against Mexico at Met Life Stadium. “He’s getting rehab on that now.”

Weah has yet to play for the USMNT since Berhalter took over as head coach, but Berhalter confirmed that he had intended to bring in Weah before Weah suffered the injury two week ago during a training session with Ligue 1 side Lille.

“He would have been (in camp). He’s playing for Lille, doing a good job,” Berhalter said. ” We would have given (Weah) a look in this camp.”

The timetable for Weah’s recovering is unclear, but with Nations League matches against Cuba and Canada in October, and given Berhalter’s assessment of his injury as being a very bad hamstring tear, it would seem unlikely that the 19-year-old attacker would be back in time to take part in the Nations League matches in October.

Weah enjoyed a standout showing at the Under-20 World Cup, as the U.S. team’s leading scorer on its run to the quarterfinals. His play at the Under-20 World Cup helped facilitate his transfer from Paris Saint Germain to Lille, the second place team in Ligue 1 last season.

Weah started Lille’s league opener, but was relegated to the bench in Lille’s second match. He has since missed two league matches, and will have his injury re-assessed after the international break.

Weah is one of a handful of USMNT who missed out on the September friendlies due to injuries, a list that includes Tyler Adams, DeAndre Yedlin and Matt Miazga.

“Miazga has the same thing (as Weah), not as severe, but also a hamstring,” Berhalter said. “Adams is getting back in, Yedlin’s getting back into training. So four players that would normally be looking to be involved.”

The USMNT faces Mexico on Friday at Met Life Stadium in the first of two September friendlies, followed by a match against Uruguay in St. Louis on September 10.