Dest to start, make USMNT debut against Mexico

Sergino Dest will not have to wait long to make his U.S. Men’s National Team debut.

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter confirmed on Thursday in a press conference that Dest will start against Mexico at Metlife Stadium. Dest, 18, has been in camp with the senior team for the first time this week.

Gregg Berhalter confirms that Sergino Dest will start for the #USMNT vs. Mexico. — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) September 5, 2019

The highly-touted defender has already made a handful of senior appearances domestically with Eredivisie outfit Ajax this season. He helped them win the Dutch Super Cup earlier this summer against PSV and also made his UEFA Champions League debut in qualifying.

Dest appeared several times this summer for the U.S. U-20 MNT at the U-20 World Cup. His versatility can see him play at left back or right back, but it is undecided which spot he will play tomorrow night.

Dest is one of three players who received a first senior call up this month, being joined by FC Dallas’ Paxton Pomykal and Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson.

The USMNT will try to exact revenge on Mexico on Friday in what will be its first showdown with El Tri since a 1-0 Gold Cup Final loss back on July 9th.