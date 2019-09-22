EFL Cup Round of 32 headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

There’s plenty of soccer to enjoy this week with teams across the globe taking part in midweek competition.
In England, the EFL Cup Round of 32 will see the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur make their debuts in the competition.
After taking the spoils in the Milan Derby on Saturday, first-place Inter Milan will try to stay perfect in the Serie A table against third-place Napoli on Wednesday.
If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for ESPN+ and fuboTV for all your soccer streaming needs.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this week:
Monday
Bundesliga
2:30p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim
Superliga Argentina
8 p.m. – fuboTV –Talleres Córdoba vs Gimnasia La Plata
Super Lig
1 p.m. – fuboTV – Sivasspor vs Trabzonspor
1 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Beşiktaş vs İstanbul Başakşehir
Tuesday
La Liga
1 p.m. – fuboTV – Real Valladolid vs Granada
2 p.m. – fuboTV – Real Betis vs Levante
3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV –Barcelona vs Villarreal
Serie A
1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Hellas Verona vs Udinese
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Brescia vs Juventus
Ligue 1
1 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Dijon vs Olympique Marseille
Liga MX
8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Querétaro vs Necaxa
8 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Tigres UANL vs Puebla
10 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – León vs Atlas
EFL League Cup
2:45p.m. – ESPN+ – Colchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
2:45p.m. – ESPN+ – Portsmouth vs Southampton
2:45p.m. – ESPN+ – Preston North End vs Manchester City
2:45p.m. – ESPN+ – Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
USL Championship
8 p.m. – ESPN+ -Memphis 901 vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds
USL League One
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tucson vs Greenville Triumph
Wednesday
La Liga
1 p.m. – fuboTV – Leganés vs Athletic Club
1 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Mallorca vs Atlético Madrid
2 p.m. – fuboTV – Valencia vs Getafe
3 p.m. beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Osasuna
Serie A
1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Roma vs Atalanta
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs Sampdoria
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Genoa vs Bologna
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Inter Milan vs Lazio
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Napoli vs Cagliari
3 p.m. – ESPN+– PAL vs Lecce
Ligue 1
1 p.m. – fuboTV – Brest vs Olympique Lyonnais
1 p.m. – fuboTV – Nantes vs Rennes
1 p.m. – fuboTV – Lille vs Strasbourg
3 p.m. – fuboTV – PSG vs Reims
Liga MX
8 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Juárez vs América
8 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Santos Laguna vs Veracruz
10:05p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Cruz Azul vs Monterrey
10:06p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Tijuana vs Morelia
EFL League Cup
2:45p.m. – ESPN+ -Milton Keynes Dons vs Liverpool
2:45p.m. – ESPN+ – Chelsea vs Grimsby Town
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Manchester United vs Rochdale
Copa Sudamericana
8:30p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Independiente del Valle vs Corinthians
Eredivisie
12:30p.m. – ESPN+ – PSV vs Groningen
2:45p.m. – ESPN+ – Ajax vs Fortuna Sittard
Major League Soccer
7 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – NYCFC vs Atlanta United
8 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Minnesota United vs Sporting KC
9:30p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy
10:30p.m. – ESPN+ – LAFC vs Houston Dynamo
10:30p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Portland Timbers vs New England Revolution
11 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – San Jose Earthquakes vs Philadelphia Union
USL Championship
7:30p.m. – ESPN+ –Loudoun United vs Swope Park Rangers
7:30p.m. – ESPN+ –Atlanta United II vs Indy Eleven
8 p.m. – ESPN+ –Tulsa Roughnecks vs San Antonio
National Women’s Soccer League
9 p.m. – ESPN2 – Houston Dash vs Washington Spirit
10 p.m. – Yahoo Sports USA – Reign FC vs Utah Royals
Thursday
La Liga
1 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Eibar vs Sevilla
2 p.m. fuboTV –Celta de Vigo vs Espanyol
3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alavés
Serie A
3 p.m. – ESPN+ -Torino vs AC Milan
Liga MX
9 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Toluca vs Atlético San Luis
Copa Sudamericana
8:30p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Atlético Mineiro vs Colón
UEFA Women’s Champions League
2:30p.m. – fuboTV – PSG vs Sporting Braga
Eredivisie
2 p.m. – ESPN+ -Feyenoord vs AZ
