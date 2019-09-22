EFL Cup Round of 32 headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

There’s plenty of soccer to enjoy this week with teams across the globe taking part in midweek competition.

In England, the EFL Cup Round of 32 will see the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur make their debuts in the competition.

After taking the spoils in the Milan Derby on Saturday, first-place Inter Milan will try to stay perfect in the Serie A table against third-place Napoli on Wednesday.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for ESPN+ and fuboTV for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this week:

Monday

Bundesliga

2:30p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim

Superliga Argentina

8 p.m. – fuboTV –Talleres Córdoba vs Gimnasia La Plata

Super Lig

1 p.m. – fuboTV – Sivasspor vs Trabzonspor

1 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Beşiktaş vs İstanbul Başakşehir

Tuesday

La Liga

1 p.m. – fuboTV – Real Valladolid vs Granada

2 p.m. – fuboTV – Real Betis vs Levante

3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV –Barcelona vs Villarreal

Serie A

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Hellas Verona vs Udinese

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Brescia vs Juventus

Ligue 1

1 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Dijon vs Olympique Marseille

Liga MX

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Querétaro vs Necaxa

8 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Tigres UANL vs Puebla

10 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – León vs Atlas

EFL League Cup

2:45p.m. – ESPN+ – Colchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

2:45p.m. – ESPN+ – Portsmouth vs Southampton

2:45p.m. – ESPN+ – Preston North End vs Manchester City

2:45p.m. – ESPN+ – Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

USL Championship

8 p.m. – ESPN+ -Memphis 901 vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds

USL League One

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tucson vs Greenville Triumph

Wednesday

La Liga

1 p.m. – fuboTV – Leganés vs Athletic Club

1 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Mallorca vs Atlético Madrid

2 p.m. – fuboTV – Valencia vs Getafe

3 p.m. beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Osasuna

Serie A

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Roma vs Atalanta

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs Sampdoria

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Genoa vs Bologna

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Inter Milan vs Lazio

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Napoli vs Cagliari

3 p.m. – ESPN+– PAL vs Lecce

Ligue 1

1 p.m. – fuboTV – Brest vs Olympique Lyonnais

1 p.m. – fuboTV – Nantes vs Rennes

1 p.m. – fuboTV – Lille vs Strasbourg

3 p.m. – fuboTV – PSG vs Reims

Liga MX

8 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Juárez vs América

8 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Santos Laguna vs Veracruz

10:05p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Cruz Azul vs Monterrey

10:06p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Tijuana vs Morelia

EFL League Cup

2:45p.m. – ESPN+ -Milton Keynes Dons vs Liverpool

2:45p.m. – ESPN+ – Chelsea vs Grimsby Town

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Manchester United vs Rochdale

Copa Sudamericana

8:30p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Independiente del Valle vs Corinthians

Eredivisie

12:30p.m. – ESPN+ – PSV vs Groningen

2:45p.m. – ESPN+ – Ajax vs Fortuna Sittard

Major League Soccer

7 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – NYCFC vs Atlanta United

8 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Minnesota United vs Sporting KC

9:30p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy

10:30p.m. – ESPN+ – LAFC vs Houston Dynamo

10:30p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Portland Timbers vs New England Revolution

11 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – San Jose Earthquakes vs Philadelphia Union

USL Championship

7:30p.m. – ESPN+ –Loudoun United vs Swope Park Rangers

7:30p.m. – ESPN+ –Atlanta United II vs Indy Eleven

8 p.m. – ESPN+ –Tulsa Roughnecks vs San Antonio

National Women’s Soccer League

9 p.m. – ESPN2 – Houston Dash vs Washington Spirit

10 p.m. – Yahoo Sports USA – Reign FC vs Utah Royals

Thursday

La Liga

1 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Eibar vs Sevilla

2 p.m. fuboTV –Celta de Vigo vs Espanyol

3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alavés

Serie A

3 p.m. – ESPN+ -Torino vs AC Milan

Liga MX

9 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Toluca vs Atlético San Luis

Copa Sudamericana

8:30p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Atlético Mineiro vs Colón

UEFA Women’s Champions League

2:30p.m. – fuboTV – PSG vs Sporting Braga

Eredivisie

2 p.m. – ESPN+ -Feyenoord vs AZ