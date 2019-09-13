Green's late penalty propels Furth to win in league return

Julian Green is one player who may have deserved a closer look for U.S. Men’s National Team duty this month and the winger made the most of return to league play Friday.

The Greuther Furth winger continued his strong domestic campaign abroad, scoring the game-winning goal in his team’s return to 2. Bundesliga play. Green’s 91st minute penalty kick goal proved to be the difference as Greuther Furth downed Wiesbaden 2-1 at home.

Furth dug deep in the second half, scoring two goals including the winner ten minutes apart. After Daniel Keita-Ruel scored the equalizer in the 81st minute, Green stepped up to hand his team all three points.

David Raum drew the foul and Green’s right-footed shot sent Lukas Watkowiak the wrong way for his third goal of the season.

Green finished the match with two shots on goal out of five in total and helped his side extend its unbeaten league run to four matches.

Furth, currently third in the league standings with 11 points from six matches, next faces a trip to VfB Stuttgart on Sept. 21st.