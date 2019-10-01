Kelman out for Southend after suffering knee injury

Charlie Kelman is the latest American player who is set for a spell on the sidelines.

According to Echo News, Kelman suffered a ankle injury in Southend United’s 1-0 loss to Accrington Stanley on Saturday. He got the start for Gary Waddock’s side, but had to be substituted off after the first 20 minutes of the match.

“Both Charlie and Simon [Cox] are out for Tuesday night’s game,” Waddock said. “We will have to wait and see how long both of them will be out. We have to wait for the injuries to settle down before any decisions can be made.”

Kelman and fellow striker Simon Cox left Saturday’s match injured and are both out for Southend’s showdown with Brighton & Hove Albion’s Under-23 side in the EFL Trophy.

Kelman, 17, has three goals in all competitions this season for Southend, who are currently 21st in the 23-team EFL League One. He also received his first-ever call up to the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team this September.

Southend United have struggled for consistency at the forward position this season, with Kelman only one of five goalscorers for the club in league play this season.

The club is in talks with former Celtic and Sweden legend Henrik Larsson to take over as manager, which could help turn around the club’s struggles before it becomes too late.