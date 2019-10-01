Marsch: “We are going to Liverpool to win”

Jesse Marsch and RB Salzburg face their toughest test yet this week as they travel to defending UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool on Wednesday,

The current Austrian leaders travel to Anfield looking to pull a major shock in Group E after picking up a 6-2 win back on Matchday 1 over Genk. Marsch’s has yet to taste defeat as Salzburg boss, starting off on a 12-match unbeaten run in all competitions. Salzburg will be a major underdog on Merseyside and Marsch isn’t shying away from the fact it will be a tough challenge for his team.

“It is a terrible match-up for us in one sense because all the things we do well they are better at,” Marsch said in an interview with The Times. “They like games to feel the same way that we like them to feel, so I think stylistically, it will be a big challenge.”

The Austrian Bundesliga leaders are likely to be without leading goalscorer Erling Haaland due to injury, which will make their task even more difficult. With the Norwegian forward out, Sekou Keita, Hee-Chan Hwang, and Patson Daka will be the likely candidates to carry the load offensively for the visitors.

Liverpool’s dangerous trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino won’t be easy for Salzburg as the Reds are seeking a bounce back from a Matchday 1 loss at Napoli. Even though they will likely be on the back foot for most of the match, Marsch remains full of confidence in his team.

“We will also make things difficult for them,” Marsch said. “We will have to be incredibly good on the day at what we do, but we are certainly going there to win.”