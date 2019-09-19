Miazga returns to Reading first team training

Matt Miazga has returned to Reading first team training.

Reading boss Jose Gomes confirmed the news to reporters on Wednesday. Miazga, 23, is on a season-long loan at Reading from Premier League side Chelsea.

“Miazga has started training with the group and is doing well. We’ll see how he finishes the week,” Gomes said. “Very soon we will count with him.”

The American defender has not stepped foot on the field since Aug. 24th, after being substituted ten minutes into the Royals’ EFL Championship match against Huddersfield Town.

Miazga was diagnosed with a hamstring injury and has since missed U.S. Men’s National Team duty in September and three domestic matches.

A full recovery should see Miazga jump back into Gomes’ starting lineup and could see the centerback included into the USMNT roster for October Nations League matches against Cuba on Oct. 11th and Canada on Oct. 15th.

Reading currently has seven points from the opening seven league matches this season, sitting 17th in the 24-team division.