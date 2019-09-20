MLS Ticker: Newcastle monitoring Martinez, Inter Miami signs Acosta, and more

Josef Martinez could reportedly join up with former Atlanta United teammate Miguel Almiron.

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United is monitoring Five Stripes forward Josef Martinez as a target for the January Transfer Window. Martinez and Almiron were two important pieces to the Five Stripes’ MLS Cup success in 2018, combining for 48 goals and 17 assists.

Almiron made the move to Wearside after the season and since has made 15 Premier League appearances for Newcastle. A reconnection with Martinez could help the Paraguayan find his form for the Magpies.

As for Martinez, he’s continued to score goals at rapid pace for the Five Stripes this season. The Venezuelan has 26 league goals in 27 matches this campaign, while also breaking an MLS record scoring in 15-consecutive matches.

Everton reportedly was interested in Martinez’s services prior to the closure of the Summer Transfer Window.

Atlanta United remains one of the favorites to repeat as MLS Cup winners, currently sitting in third place with four matches remaining.

LAFC’s Diomande voluntarily enters MLS’ Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program

Adama Diomande is expected to play no part in LAFC’s upcoming matches.

The club announced Friday that Diomande has voluntarily entered MLS’ Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program. He will be unavailable for both competition and team activities until that assessment is complete and he is cleared by program officials.

Diomande has totaled eight goals and seven assists in over 1,400 minutes of action this regular season. He has helped LAFC earn the current top spot in MLS and a favorite to win the league’s Supporters Shield.

LAFC faces Toronto FC this weekend before closing out the season with showdowns against the Houston Dynamo, Minnesota United, and Colorado Rapids.

Inter Miami signs U.S. youth international George Acosta

Friday witnessed Inter Miami continue to build its roster ahead of its inaugural Major League Soccer campaign.

The club announced they’ve signed 19-year-old attacking midfielder George Acosta. Acosta, a Miami-born player will play for Austin Bold FC of the USL Championship until January 2020.

“We are excited to sign a player of George’s potential and look forward to integrating him into our inaugural roster,” Inter Miami CF Sporting Director Paul McDonough said.”

Acosta has worked his way through the U.S. Soccer ranks so far in his career, representing the Under-23 Men’s National Team, the U-20 MNT, U-17 MNT, and U-14 Boys National Team. June saw Acosta called up for the U-23 MNT training camp in Utah, led by head coach Jason Kreis.

At club level, Acosta joined Austin Bold FC in 2019 and will remain with them until January.

Minnesota United’s Kallman suspended 10 matches for performance-enhancing susbstance use

Brent Kallman will play no part in Minnesota United’s next 10 matches after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances.

The defender announced the news via his social media account, which will also see Kallman lose 20% of his salary. He will miss the Loons final four regular-season matches, and any playoff matches this should with the rest carrying over to 2020.

A Minnesota native, Kallman has played his entire professional career with the Loons. He has made 63 combined appearances over the last three seasons with the club, scoring two goals.

Kallman may also not train with the team this season, unless rehabilitating from an injury. He cannot play in any friendlies, tournaments, and scrimmages for the remainder of the season.

FC Cincy’s Manneh out for remainder of season

Kekuta Manneh will miss the remainder of the 2019 MLS season due to respective injuries.

FC Cincy head coach Ron Jans confirmed the news at training on Friday as Manneh will also undergo surgery for shoulder and hip issues. He will play no part in FC Cincy’s final three matches of the season.

Kekuta Manneh (shoulder, hip) out for the remaining three matches and will need surgery, Ron Jans said. — Pat Brennan (@PBrennanENQ) September 20, 2019

Manneh, 24, registered four goals and three assists in 31 league matches this season, but has been unable to help FC Cincy jump out of the basement in the Eastern Conference.

FC Cincy takes on the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

Savarese fined for violation of MLS’ bench behavior policy

Portland Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese has been fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Soccer’s disciplinary committee.

The league announced the news on Friday following Savarese’s actions in Wednesday’s 2-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls. Portland suffered their second-consecutive home defeat at a crucial time of the regular season.

Savarese will be allowed to coach this weekend when the Timbers host Minnesota United at Providence Park on Sunday.

Report: D.C. United to sign 15-year-old Nyeman to homegrown contract

Moses Hyeman is reportedly set to become D.C. United’s latest homegrown signing.

According to the Washington Post, D.C. United will sign Nyeman ahead of the 2020 MLS season after agreeing in principle with the player. Nyeman, 15, has played for the Black and Red’s USL affiliate Loundon United this season after signing an amateur deal.

Nyeman has also been called up to the U.S. U-16 Men’s National Team this week.

D.C. United continues their push for postseason play this weekend as they welcome the Seattle Sounders to Audi Field on Sunday.