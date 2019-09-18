MLS Ticker: Petke suing RSL, Rodwell on trial with Revs, and more

Mike Petke has filed a lawsuit against his former employer, Real Salt Lake.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported the lawsuit, which alleges a breach of contract by the club towards Petke following the former head coach’s firing on Aug. 11th. Petke is aiming to receive the remaining $687,500 on his contract, as well as “exemplary damages, attorney fees, costs, prejudgment, and post-judgement interest, and all such othe relief to which he may be entitled both at law and equity.”

“The amendment was clear about what club leaders expected of Mike. He was following that amendment to the letter and looking forward to returning to his team when he was blindsided by ownership,” Petke’s attorney, Clayton Bailey said. “The decision was announced in a way calculated to damage his reputation, not just as a coach, but also personally. Refusing to pay the remainder of his salary is a move designed to inflict additional, unwarranted economic damage.”

Petke was suspended by the club in late July after directing multiple anti-gay slurs towards referee John Pitti following RSL’s Leagues Cup loss to Liga MX side Tigres. His suspension was set to expire on Aug. 12th, the day after he was later fired.

RSL owner Dell Loy Hansen decided to terminate Petke’s contract rather than allow the head coach a chance at redemption.

No court date has been set.

Jack Rodwell, Alex Buttner on trial with Revolution

A pair of former EPL players are reportedly on trial with Eastern Conference side New England Revolution.

According to the Boston Globe, Jack Rodwell and Alex Buttner were a part of Revs training this week. Both players are currently free agents and could be potential signings for the club in 2020 with the MLS roster freeze in effect.

The 28-year-old Rodwell most recently was with Blackburn Rovers of the EFL Championship, and has also played for Manchester City, Everton, and Sunderland. He has over 180 first-team appearances in England and has also won three caps for England.

Buttner, 30, made 13 appearances for Manchester United from 2012-14′ and last played with Vitesse Arnhem of his native Netherlands in 2017. He has also played for Dynamo Moscow and Anderlecht during his professional career, scoring 18 goals in 228 combined first-team outings.

The Revs are currently seeking a spot in the playoffs under Bruce Arena.

Yamil Asad re-joins D.C. United after signing pre-contract for 2020 MLS season

Yamil Asad is on his way back to D.C. United.

The club announced Tuesday it has signed Asad to a pre-contract for the 2020 MLS season. Asad, a free agent, spent the 2018 season with the Black and Red, scoring nine goals and adding eight assists in 30 MLS appearances.

“We are excited to finalize a deal to bring Yamil back to the District. He was an integral attacking piece for us during the 2018 season and we look forward to reintegrating him into the team in 2020,” Dave Kasper, D.C. United General Manager and VP of Soccer Operations, said. “Yamil has a high soccer IQ and is a great producer of goals and assists while bringing a winning mentality every time he steps on the field.”

After a strong second season in MLS, Asad returned to Argentina, but only featured once back in April 2019. In total, Asad has scored five goals and recorded four assists in 56 appearances for the Argentine club, but since was released.

He also impressed with Atlanta United in 2017, finishing as the fourth-highest goalscorer for the Five Stripes that season. A return to D.C. would be beneficial for both parties, with leading scorer Wayne Rooney leaving the club this winter.

Ryan Hollingshead signs new FC Dallas deal

Ryan Hollingshead has signed a new contract with FC Dallas.

The club announced the move on Tuesday, which will keep him under contract through the 2021 MLS season. A club option is also available for 2022.

“Ryan is having a phenomenal season,” FC Dallas President Dan Hunt said. “He represents everything we stand for here at FC Dallas and we’re thrilled that he will be wearing our colors for years to come.”

The 28-year-old is currently having his most productive season in MLS. In 30 league appearances, he has scored six goals and added three assists. In total, Hollingshead has made 139 league appearances for FC Dallas, winning both the 2016 MLS Supporters’ Shield and the U.S. Open Cup.

“I would say on a personal level, I’m playing the best soccer I’ve played in my entire career. At the age that I’m at and amount of the experience I have, I still feel like the best soccer, the best football, is in front of me and it’s in my future,” Hollingshead said. “My wife and I are really thankful and optimistic for what this club has ahead of it in the next two years.”

FC Dallas is next in action on Wednesday at the Seattle Sounders.