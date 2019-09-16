Monday Ticker: Messi named to Barcelona UCL squad, De Gea signs new Man United deal, and more

SBISoccer.com

Barcelona will see one of their stars return for their UEFA Champions League opener at Borussia Dortmund.

The club announced that Lionel Messi has been included in Barcelona’s squad after dealing with an injury for the early part of the new season. (REPORT)

Monday saw that goal achieved as de Gea signed a new deal until June 2023. The deal also includes an option for an additional year. (REPORT)

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is embarrassed after being accused earlier this year of rape back in 2009. (REPORT)

After fighting off injury, Benjamin Mendy has been included in Manchester City’s Champions League squad. (REPORT)

Liverpool may be without wingback Andrew Robertson for their Champions League opener against Napoli. (REPORT)

Despite winning two caps with the English National Team, Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham is not ruling out the possibility to switch to Nigeria. (REPORT)

Italian TV station TopCalcio24 has removed one of its football pundits after he made racist comments regarding Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku. (REPORT)

Pep Guardiola has thanked his players for helping him lose the “Fraudiola” tag given to him when he made the switch to England. (REPORT)

Ajax will be without midfielder Donny van de Beek and fullback Noussair Mazraoui for their UCL opener against Lille. (REPORT)

Real Madrid will be without several players for a date with PSG this week; including Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, and others. (REPORT)

