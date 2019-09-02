Nottingham Forest transfers Ariyibi to Greek side Paneitolikos

Gboly Ariyibi is officially out the door at Nottingham Forest.
Greek side Paneitolikos announced they’ve acquired Ariyibi on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee. Ariyibi has signed a two-year contract with the club.
The 24-year-old joined Nottingham Forest from Chesterfield for roughly £500,000 in 2017, but failed to make a single appearance for the English second-tier side. He also spent time on loan with MK Dons and Northampton Town, scoring three goals in 34 combined appearances.
2018-19 saw Ariyibi head on loan to Motherwell of the Scottish Premiership, scoring two goals and adding two assists in 17 league appearances.
The winger has also represented the U.S. U-20 and U-23 National Teams in the past.
Paneitolikos is currently 13th in the Greek Super League after two matches.
Please dont go the Freddy Adu route and get worse after playing in Greece.
LikeLike