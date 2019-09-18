Who will the USMNT call in for October's Nations League matches?

The September friendlies are in the rearview mirror, and October’s Nations League matches are fast approaching, leaving Gregg Berhalter only a few weeks to formulate the squad he will put together to face Cuba and Canada.

The current injury status of several key players makes projecting the October squad difficult, but the looming return of Tyler Adams and DeAndre Yedlin from injury layoffs should allow them both to be part of the October USMNT setup, barring any setbacks.

One of the big storylines to watch in October will be what Sergino Dest chooses to do regarding his national team future. An appearance in Nations League would cap-tie him to the United States, so if he isn’t ready to be cap-tied yet, and is considering playing for the Netherlands, then Dest could pass on an October call-up, whether to buy himself more time on a decision, or fully commit to the Netherlands.

What could the USMNT squad for the October Nations League matches look like? Here is SBI’s projection:

Goalkeepers

Zack Steffen, Sean Johnson, Jesse Gonzalez

Steffen is the starter, while Johnson has established himself as Berhalter’s preferred number two. The third goalkeeper spot is wide open since Ethan Horvath lost his starting job at Club Brugge. Could Berhalter choose to fill the spot with a promising goalkeeper from an MLS team not in the playoffs? If so, FC Dallas’ Jesse Gonzalez would make sense.

Defenders

Reggie Cannon, DeAndre Yedlin, Aaron Long, Ventura Alvarado, John Brooks, Tim Ream, Sergino Dest, Antonee Robinson.

There are plenty of question marks in the defender pool. Will Dest play in the October matches? Will Yedlin and Brooks be healthy and ready to go in a month? Will Berhalter consider calling in new faces like Alvarado?

Reggie Cannon is the safest bet among the fullbacks, with Yedlin still working his way back into action at Newcastle. If he can get some games in the coming weeks, then an October call would make sense. If not, then Nick Lima would be the leading option.

If Dest passes on the October matches, that should solidify Antonee Robinson’s place in the Nations League matches, and likely mean another look for Daniel Lovitz, unless Berhalter decides to give Tim Ream another run at left back.

In central defense, Brooks will be a starter if he’s healthy and available, while Long should continue to be the option at right centerback. Matt Miazga is still sidelined by injury, while Walker Zimmerman is not in a good run of form at the moment. That could, and should, open the door for Alvarado, who is playing very well for Necaxa.

Midfielders

Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Michael Bradley, Sebastian Lletget, Cristian Roldan, Wil Trapp

The return of Tyler Adams is one of the biggest storylines of the October matches. If he can get back into RB Leipzig’s playing rotation, then seeing him step into a starting role for the USMNT isn’t tough to picture.

The real question is whether Berhalter will leave Trapp home, let Bradley stay with Toronto FC, or call them both in? For now, we’ll project them both being called in, but if Berhalter leaves either of them home, it will be one of the headlines of the roster announcement.

And if Berhalter does leave Trapp or Bradley home? Then that would make room for a more attack-minded central midfield option, like Duane Holmes, or Paxton Pomykal.

Forwards

Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, Jozy Altidore, Jordan Morris, Tyler Boyd, Paul Arriola

Altidore should return to the fold as the first-choice striker, while Sargent should be called in ahead of Gyasi Zardes if Berhalter only brings in two strikers. Is Berhalter ready to leave Zardes out, or will he call in three strikers instead?

On the wing, Pulisic works as a winger again, with Paul Arriola returning to the mix, providing the versatility to play on either flank. Jordan Morris impressed in the September friendlies and should start on the right wing in October.

Tim Weah remains sidelined by a serious hamstring injury, which has derailed what would likely have been his push into the USMNT.

——

What do you think of this squad? Who would you call in that was left out? Who are you happy to see included in this projection?

Share your thoughts below.