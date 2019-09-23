Rapinoe named FIFA Women's Player of Year, five USWNT players named in Best XI, and more

The U.S. Women’s National Team walked away with several awards from Monday’s FIFA The Best award ceremony in Milan.

Megan Rapinoe was named the 2019 FIFA Best Women’s Player following her showing at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France this past summer. Rapinoe, 32, scored six goals and added three assists for the USWNT, while helping them win a fourth-ever World Cup title.

The winger also won the FIFA Golden Ball award for Best Player of the Tournament in France and finished as the Golden Ball Winner. She finished three points ahead of teammate Alex Morgan finished who was second with 42 points, while England’s Lucy Bronze was third with 29.

Rapinoe was also named to the Best XI for 2019, joined by teammates Alex Morgan, Julie Ertz, Kelley O’Hara, and Rose Lavelle. All five players were crucial in the USWNT’s title-winning success in 2019 and were recognized for their performances.

Head coach Jill Ellis lifted her second consecutive World Cup title in July and was named FIFA Women’s Head Coach of the Year on Monday. Ellis, is stepping down from her position as head coach in October following the USWNT’s final two matches of its current Victory Tour.

Dutch goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal won the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award.

In the Men’s Awards, Barcelona star Lionel Messi walked away with FIFA Men’s Player of the Year, while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp beat out Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola for the managerial honors.

Brazilian goalkeeper Allison won the Goalkeeper of the Year, over the likes of Man City’s Ederson and Barcelona’s Marc Andre ter Stegen.