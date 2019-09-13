RB Leipzig vs. Bayern headlines this weekend's Soccer on TV

Coming off the international break, the return of league play across the globe provides plenty of opportunity to watch soccer on TV this weekend.
Perhaps the most interesting match over the weekend is Saturday’s Bundesliga clash between the top two teams, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich. Both sides head into the match unbeaten so far in their respective campaigns.
With Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez still sidelined, the ever-dangerous Barcelona will face a Valencia side that that took care of RCD Mallorca 2-0 last week.
In Italy, Franck Ribery and his still winless Fiorentina squad will take on the daunting task of hosting Juventus on Saturday.
Christian Pulisic and Chelsea take on Wolverhampton Wanderers as EPL sides also return to action.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this weekend:
Friday
Ligue 1
1 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Lille vs Angers SCO
2:45 p.m. – fuboTV– Amiens SC vs Olympique Lyonnais
Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Wolfsburg
La Liga
3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Mallorca vs Athletic Club
EFL Championship
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Derby County vs Cardiff City
Primeira Liga
3:30 p.m. – fuboTV– Vitória Setúbal vs Sporting Braga
Liga MX
10 p.m. – fuboTV – Veracruz vs Cruz Azul
10:06 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV-Tijuana vs Tigres UANL
USL League One
4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto II vs Orlando City II
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Greenville Triumph vs Tucson
USL Championship
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York RB II vs Charlotte Independence
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Loudoun United vs Memphis 901
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Birmingham Legion vs Saint Louis
National Women’s Soccer League
8:30 p.m. -Yahoo Sports USA – Houston Dash vs Utah Royals
Saturday
Premier League
7:30 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Liverpool vs Newcastle United
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Manchester United vs Leicester City
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Sheffield United vs Southampton
10 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea
12:30 p.m. – NBC, fuboTV – Norwich City vs Manchester City
La Liga
7 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Levante
10 a.m. – fuboTV – Leganés vs Villarreal
12:30 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Sociedad vs Atlético Madrid
3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Barcelona vs Valencia
Serie A
9 a.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV, – Fiorentina vs Juventus
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Napoli vs Sampdoria
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Inter Milan vs Udinese
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Köln vs Borussia M’gladbach
9:30 a.m. – fuboTV – Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen
12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – RB Leipzig vs Bayern München
Ligue 1
11:30 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– PSG vs Strasbourg
2 p.m. – fuboTV – Montpellier vs Nice
2 p.m. – fuboTV – Brest vs Rennes
2 p.m. – fuboTV – Bordeaux vs Metz
EFL Championship
7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Fulham vs West Bromwich Albion
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Hull City vs Wigan Athletic
Major League Soccer
12:30 p.m. – fuboTV – NYCFC vs San Jose Earthquakes
3:30 p.m. – fuboTV, Univision – Chicago Fire vs Dallas
7 p.m. – fuboTV, FOX Sports GO – Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew
7:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Orlando City SC vs New England Revolution
Primeira Liga
11:30 a.m. – fuboTV – Famalicão vs Paços de Ferreira
2 p.m. – fuboTV – Benfica vs Gil Vicente
Liga MX
6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Monterrey vs Necaxa
8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – León vs Juárez
10 p.m. – fuboTV – América vs Pumas UNAM
Superliga Argentina
12:15 p.m. – fuboTV – Arsenal vs Unión Santa Fe
2:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Central Córdoba SdE vs Defensa y Justicia
4:45 p.m. – fuboTV – Colón vs San Lorenzo
Eredivisie
12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – AZ vs Sparta Rotterdam
12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ajax vs Heerenveen
2:45 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Utrecht vs Emmen
USL Championship
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Monarchs vs Portland Timbers II
5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Swope Park Rangers vs North Carolina
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – ESPN App Indy Eleven vs Bethlehem Steel
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – ESPN App Hartford Athletic vs Louisville City
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – App Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Charleston Battery
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Atlanta United II
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Antonio vs OKC Energy
9:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – New Mexico United vs Colorado Springs
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orange County SC vs El Paso Locomotive
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Phoenix Rising vs LA Galaxy II
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Las Vegas Lights vs Fresno FC
USL League One
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lansing Ignite vs Chattanooga Red Wolves
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Richmond Kickers vs Forward Madison
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tormenta vs North Texas
National Women’s Soccer League
7 p.m. – Yahoo Sports USA – North Carolina Courage vs Orlando Pride
7:30 p.m. – Yahoo Sports USA – Washington Spirit vs Reign FC
Sunday
Premier League
9 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Bournemouth vs Everton
11:30 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Watford vs Arsenal
La Liga
6 a.m. – fuboTV – Eibar vs Espanyol
8 a.m. – fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Sevilla
10 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Celta de Vigo vs Granada
12:30 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Valladolid vs Osasuna
3 p.m. – fuboTV – Real Betis vs Getafe
Serie A
6:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Genoa vs Atalanta
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Brescia vs Bologna
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Parma vs Cagliari
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – SPAL vs Lazio 2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ -Hellas Verona vs AC Milan
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Hoffenheim vs Freiburg
12 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Paderborn vs Schalke 04
Ligue 1
9 a.m. – fuboTV – Nantes vs Reims
11 a.m. – fuboTV – Saint-Étienne vs Toulouse
3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Monaco vs Olympique Marseille
Primeira Liga
1 p.m. – fuboTV – Portimonense vs Porto
3 p.m. – fuboTV – Boavista vs Sporting CP
EFL Championship
7 a.m. – ESPN+ – Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday
Liga MX
1 p.m. – fuboTV – Toluca vs Morelia
7:45 p.m. – fuboTV – Santos Laguna vs Pachuca
Major League Soccer
3:30 p.m . – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Portland Timbers vs D.C. United
5:30 p.m. – fuboTV, FOX Sports GO – Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake
6 p.m. – ESPN – Seattle Sounders FC vs New York RB
10 p.m. – fuboTV, FOX Sports – LA Galaxy vs Sporting KC
Superliga Argentina
10 a.m. – fuboTV– Gimnasia La Plata vs Racing Club
12:15 p.m. – fuboTV– Banfield vs Talleres Córdoba
2:30 p.m.- fuboTV– Rosario Central vs Newell’s Old Boys
4:45 p.m. – fuboTV – Independiente vs Lanús
Eredivisie
6:15 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – PEC Zwolle vs RKC Waalwijk
8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs ADO Den Haag
10:45 a.m. – ESPN+, Fox Sports 1 – Fortuna Sittard vs Twente
USL Championship
5 p.m. –ESPN+ – Sacramento Republic vs Rio Grande Valley
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Austin Bold vs Reno 1868
National Women’s Soccer League
5 p.m. – Yahoo Sports USA -Sky Blue vs Chicago Red Stars
