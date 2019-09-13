RB Leipzig vs. Bayern headlines this weekend's Soccer on TV

Coming off the international break, the return of league play across the globe provides plenty of opportunity to watch soccer on TV this weekend.

Perhaps the most interesting match over the weekend is Saturday’s Bundesliga clash between the top two teams, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich. Both sides head into the match unbeaten so far in their respective campaigns.

With Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez still sidelined, the ever-dangerous Barcelona will face a Valencia side that that took care of RCD Mallorca 2-0 last week.

In Italy, Franck Ribery and his still winless Fiorentina squad will take on the daunting task of hosting Juventus on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea take on Wolverhampton Wanderers as EPL sides also return to action.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for ESPN+ and fuboTV for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this weekend:

Friday

Ligue 1

1 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Lille vs Angers SCO

2:45 p.m. – fuboTV– Amiens SC vs Olympique Lyonnais

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Wolfsburg

La Liga

3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Mallorca vs Athletic Club

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Derby County vs Cardiff City

Primeira Liga

3:30 p.m. – fuboTV– Vitória Setúbal vs Sporting Braga

Liga MX

10 p.m. – fuboTV – Veracruz vs Cruz Azul

10:06 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV-Tijuana vs Tigres UANL

USL League One

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto II vs Orlando City II

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Greenville Triumph vs Tucson

USL Championship

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York RB II vs Charlotte Independence

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Loudoun United vs Memphis 901

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Birmingham Legion vs Saint Louis

National Women’s Soccer League

8:30 p.m. -Yahoo Sports USA – Houston Dash vs Utah Royals

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Liverpool vs Newcastle United

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Manchester United vs Leicester City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Sheffield United vs Southampton

10 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea

12:30 p.m. – NBC, fuboTV – Norwich City vs Manchester City

La Liga

7 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Levante

10 a.m. – fuboTV – Leganés vs Villarreal

12:30 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Sociedad vs Atlético Madrid

3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Barcelona vs Valencia

Serie A

9 a.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV, – Fiorentina vs Juventus

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Napoli vs Sampdoria

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Inter Milan vs Udinese

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Köln vs Borussia M’gladbach

9:30 a.m. – fuboTV – Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen

12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – RB Leipzig vs Bayern München

Ligue 1

11:30 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– PSG vs Strasbourg

2 p.m. – fuboTV – Montpellier vs Nice

2 p.m. – fuboTV – Brest vs Rennes

2 p.m. – fuboTV – Bordeaux vs Metz

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Fulham vs West Bromwich Albion

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Hull City vs Wigan Athletic

Major League Soccer

12:30 p.m. – fuboTV – NYCFC vs San Jose Earthquakes

3:30 p.m. – fuboTV, Univision – Chicago Fire vs Dallas

7 p.m. – fuboTV, FOX Sports GO – Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew

7:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Orlando City SC vs New England Revolution

Primeira Liga

11:30 a.m. – fuboTV – Famalicão vs Paços de Ferreira

2 p.m. – fuboTV – Benfica vs Gil Vicente

Liga MX

6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Monterrey vs Necaxa

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – León vs Juárez

10 p.m. – fuboTV – América vs Pumas UNAM

Superliga Argentina

12:15 p.m. – fuboTV – Arsenal vs Unión Santa Fe

2:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Central Córdoba SdE vs Defensa y Justicia

4:45 p.m. – fuboTV – Colón vs San Lorenzo

Eredivisie

12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – AZ vs Sparta Rotterdam

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ajax vs Heerenveen

2:45 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Utrecht vs Emmen

USL Championship

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Monarchs vs Portland Timbers II

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Swope Park Rangers vs North Carolina

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – ESPN App Indy Eleven vs Bethlehem Steel

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – ESPN App Hartford Athletic vs Louisville City

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – App Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Charleston Battery

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Atlanta United II

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Antonio vs OKC Energy

9:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – New Mexico United vs Colorado Springs

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orange County SC vs El Paso Locomotive

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Phoenix Rising vs LA Galaxy II

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Las Vegas Lights vs Fresno FC

USL League One

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lansing Ignite vs Chattanooga Red Wolves

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Richmond Kickers vs Forward Madison

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tormenta vs North Texas

National Women’s Soccer League

7 p.m. – Yahoo Sports USA – North Carolina Courage vs Orlando Pride

7:30 p.m. – Yahoo Sports USA – Washington Spirit vs Reign FC

Sunday

Premier League

9 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Bournemouth vs Everton

11:30 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Watford vs Arsenal

La Liga

6 a.m. – fuboTV – Eibar vs Espanyol

8 a.m. – fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Sevilla

10 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Celta de Vigo vs Granada

12:30 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Valladolid vs Osasuna

3 p.m. – fuboTV – Real Betis vs Getafe

Serie A

6:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Genoa vs Atalanta

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Brescia vs Bologna

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Parma vs Cagliari

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – SPAL vs Lazio 2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ -Hellas Verona vs AC Milan

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Hoffenheim vs Freiburg

12 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Paderborn vs Schalke 04

Ligue 1

9 a.m. – fuboTV – Nantes vs Reims

11 a.m. – fuboTV – Saint-Étienne vs Toulouse

3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Monaco vs Olympique Marseille

Primeira Liga

1 p.m. – fuboTV – Portimonense vs Porto

3 p.m. – fuboTV – Boavista vs Sporting CP

EFL Championship

7 a.m. – ESPN+ – Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

Liga MX

1 p.m. – fuboTV – Toluca vs Morelia

7:45 p.m. – fuboTV – Santos Laguna vs Pachuca

Major League Soccer

3:30 p.m . – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Portland Timbers vs D.C. United

5:30 p.m. – fuboTV, FOX Sports GO – Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake

6 p.m. – ESPN – Seattle Sounders FC vs New York RB

10 p.m. – fuboTV, FOX Sports – LA Galaxy vs Sporting KC

Superliga Argentina

10 a.m. – fuboTV– Gimnasia La Plata vs Racing Club

12:15 p.m. – fuboTV– Banfield vs Talleres Córdoba

2:30 p.m.- fuboTV– Rosario Central vs Newell’s Old Boys

4:45 p.m. – fuboTV – Independiente vs Lanús

Eredivisie

6:15 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – PEC Zwolle vs RKC Waalwijk

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs ADO Den Haag

10:45 a.m. – ESPN+, Fox Sports 1 – Fortuna Sittard vs Twente

USL Championship

5 p.m. –ESPN+ – Sacramento Republic vs Rio Grande Valley

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Austin Bold vs Reno 1868

National Women’s Soccer League

5 p.m. – Yahoo Sports USA -Sky Blue vs Chicago Red Stars