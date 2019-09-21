SBISoccer.com

Report: Netherlands Football Federation to meet with Dest soon over future

Report: Netherlands Football Federation to meet with Dest soon over future

Americans Abroad

Report: Netherlands Football Federation to meet with Dest soon over future

By 6 hours ago

By: |

The Royal Netherlands Football Federation is reportedly planning to meet with Sergino Dest in the near future in regards to his international career.

According to Dutch outlet VI, the Dutch are planning to meet with Dest after failing to do so earlier this month. Dest, 19, made his U.S. Men’s National Team debut in friendlies against Mexico and Uruguay, but is still eligible to switch to the Netherlands.

“We invited him for an interview and he subsequently had to cancel because he had obligations with Ajax,” Netherlands U-21 head coach Erwin van de Looi said. “We hope that this agreement will be reached as soon as possible.”

Dest starred for the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team at this past summer’s FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland. Domestically, he’s earned made eight first team appearances with Eredivisie outfit Ajax this season, appearing in the UEFA Champions League, Eredivisie, and Dutch Super Cup.

The USMNT is next in action in October as they face Cuba and Canada in its first Concacaf Nations League group stage matches. Should Dest be called in and appear in either of those matches, it will officially rule out any switch to the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Ronald Koeman’s side is also in action next month, facing off with Northern Ireland and Belarus in  2020 UEFA European Qualifying matches. The Dutch are currently third in Group C with nine points from four matches and have four qualifying fixtures remaining.

Dest and Ajax are next in action on Sunday against Eredivisie rivals PSV, looking to remain unbeaten this season.

, , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

3 comments
  • Cylo

    With the US he has a quick chance to be our starting fullback. Seems like with the Dutch he has to start with the Under 23 team or Under 21

    Like

    Reply
  • Fairjudge

    Cap tie ASAP berhalter better convince him. I don’t want to hear all these coments of I only want to see those who want to represent our country and have pride to play for us because pride won’t get us anything in soccer anymore those days seem long gone in 1990 and died in 2014.Pride can be a motivational factor but not the only reason to cap tie a player the talent should be the main reason. After that everything else is a plus. I hope he chooses us.

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home