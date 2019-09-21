Report: Netherlands Football Federation to meet with Dest soon over future

The Royal Netherlands Football Federation is reportedly planning to meet with Sergino Dest in the near future in regards to his international career.

According to Dutch outlet VI, the Dutch are planning to meet with Dest after failing to do so earlier this month. Dest, 19, made his U.S. Men’s National Team debut in friendlies against Mexico and Uruguay, but is still eligible to switch to the Netherlands.

“We invited him for an interview and he subsequently had to cancel because he had obligations with Ajax,” Netherlands U-21 head coach Erwin van de Looi said. “We hope that this agreement will be reached as soon as possible.”

Dest starred for the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team at this past summer’s FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland. Domestically, he’s earned made eight first team appearances with Eredivisie outfit Ajax this season, appearing in the UEFA Champions League, Eredivisie, and Dutch Super Cup.

The USMNT is next in action in October as they face Cuba and Canada in its first Concacaf Nations League group stage matches. Should Dest be called in and appear in either of those matches, it will officially rule out any switch to the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Ronald Koeman’s side is also in action next month, facing off with Northern Ireland and Belarus in 2020 UEFA European Qualifying matches. The Dutch are currently third in Group C with nine points from four matches and have four qualifying fixtures remaining.

Dest and Ajax are next in action on Sunday against Eredivisie rivals PSV, looking to remain unbeaten this season.