Report: Sabbi remains at Hobro after possible move falls through

Emmanuel Sabbi looks to be reportedly staying with Danish Superliga side Hobro.

According to TipsBladet, Sabbi will remain with the club for now after being linked with a move away. Sabbi’s agent Thomas Jorgensen stated earlier in the summer that teams Portugal, Austria, Switzerland, Greece, Turkey, Israel, Hungary and Sweden were all interested in the forward’s services.

One unnamed club backed out prior to the closure of the Summer Transfer Window on Monday which will keep Sabbi at Hobro. Despite the interest, Sabbi seems to be keeping a positive mindset about staying at the club and could always leave in the summer if both parties agree.

“I’m fine playing half a season more in Hobro. It is not necessarily that I want to go away. So it’s not a bad thing (the deal collapsed), Sabbi said. “I’m not sorry to the point that I don’t want to play, but bigger and better would have been good too. Here I develop as a player and I am happy with our new coach [Peter Sorensen} and the new system we have.”

Sabbi joined Hobro in Aug. 2017 and since has made 51 appearances for the club in all competitions. He played a major role last season in helping Hobro fight off relegation from the top-flight, scoring seven goals in league play including three in the relegation playoffs.

The 21-year-old has two goals in seven matches this season, recently starting in a 2-1 loss to Nordsjaelland. He was not included in Jason Kreis’ U.S. U-23 Men’s National Team roster for a camp this week which also includes a friendly against Japan.

Sabbi has one year left on his current contract with Hobro and unless both parties agree on an extension, we could see the forward leave for free this summer.

“I’m ready for whatever happens. I have one year left,” Sabbi said. And that year I am satisfied. It’s about developing and showing my talent every weekend. No we have not [talked about an extension]. We must see what is on the table. Whether it is Hobro or something else.”

Hobro is currently 12th in the 14-team Superliga and returns to league action on Sept. 15th against FC Kobenhaven.