Americans Abroad

Sargent’s game-tying assist helps Werder Bremen tie Borussia Dortmund

Josh Sargent helped Werder Bremen to a 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

The American forward registered a game-tying assist at Signal Iduna Park to help his team leave Dortmund with a point.

After Dortmund held a 2-1 lead going into the second-half, Werder Bremen hit back from a corner kick. Nuri Sahin’s corner was flicked to the back post by Sargent allowing Marco Friedl to bundle home the tying goal.

It was Sargent’s main contribution in the match, which saw him start and play 88 minutes for Werder Bremen. He has two shots in total with one of them being saved by Roman Burki.

He also won two of five duels and made three recoveries. It was also his first career Bundesliga assist.

Werder Bremen are 10th in the Bundesliga table following the draw and next travel to Eintracht Frankfurt on Oct. 6th.

