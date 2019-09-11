SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Jordan Morris

When the U.S. Men’s National Team was in desperate need of a goal, Jordan Morris delivered not with his feet, but with his chest.

The Seattle Sounders winger saw a floating loose ball in front of goal and reacted quickly, jumping up to chest home the equalizer in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Uruguay.

Even before his goal, Morris was already putting in what was arguably his team’s best showing. He proved to be an effective option on the left wing, delivering his team’s best pass of the night, a driven cross to a wide open Tyler Boyd in front of goal. Boyd failed to connect on the chance.

Morris beat out Jackson Yueill, Tim Ream and Josh Sargent for Man of the Match honors.

What did you think of Morris’ performance? Who was your pick for USMNT Man of the Match?

Share your thoughts below.