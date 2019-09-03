This Week's Soccer on TV

As players arrive for training for the international break, it will be a slower week ahead of a very busy weekend across the world of soccer.

However, there’s still something to enjoy every day this week as Copa MX hits full stride, and the USL Championship action rolls on.

The headliner of the week for Americans will be Tuesday’s stop of the USWNT’s World Cup victory tour. The World Cup champions take on Portugal at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this week:

Tuesday

Women’s International Friendly

8 p.m. – ESPN2 – U.S.A. vs Portugal

Copa MX

10 p.m. – fuboTV – Atlas vs Atlético Zacatepec

Wednesday

Copa MX

8 p.m. – fuboTV – Venados vs Juárez

10 p.m. – fuboTV – Guadalajara vs Correcaminos UAT

Copa do Brasil

6 p.m. – fuboTV – Atlético PR vs Grêmio

8:30 p.m – fuboTV – Internacional vs Cruzeiro

USL Championship

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Indy Eleven vs New York RB II ESPN+

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United II vs Birmingham Legion

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Louis vs Ottawa Fury

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – El Paso Locomotive vs Tulsa Roughnecks

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Monarchs vs Las Vegas Lights

Thursday

UEFA Euro Qualifying

12 p.m. – fuboTV – Armenia vs Italy

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Romania vs Spain

CONCACAF Nations League

6 p.m. – fuboTV – Bermuda vs Panama

8 p.m. – fuboTV – Nicaragua vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

10 p.m. – fuboTV – Guatemala vs Anguilla

International Friendly

9 p.m. – fuboTV – Honduras vs Puerto Rico