This Week's Soccer on TV

As players arrive for training for the international break, it will be a slower week ahead of a very busy weekend across the world of soccer.
However, there’s still something to enjoy every day this week as Copa MX hits full stride, and the USL Championship action rolls on.
The headliner of the week for Americans will be Tuesday’s stop of the USWNT’s World Cup victory tour. The World Cup champions take on Portugal at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this week:
Tuesday
Women’s International Friendly
8 p.m. – ESPN2 – U.S.A. vs Portugal
Copa MX
10 p.m. – fuboTV – Atlas vs Atlético Zacatepec
Wednesday
Copa MX
8 p.m. – fuboTV – Venados vs Juárez
10 p.m. – fuboTV – Guadalajara vs Correcaminos UAT
Copa do Brasil
6 p.m. – fuboTV – Atlético PR vs Grêmio
8:30 p.m – fuboTV – Internacional vs Cruzeiro
USL Championship
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Indy Eleven vs New York RB II ESPN+
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United II vs Birmingham Legion
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Louis vs Ottawa Fury
9 p.m. – ESPN+ – El Paso Locomotive vs Tulsa Roughnecks
9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Monarchs vs Las Vegas Lights
Thursday
UEFA Euro Qualifying
12 p.m. – fuboTV – Armenia vs Italy
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Romania vs Spain
CONCACAF Nations League
6 p.m. – fuboTV – Bermuda vs Panama
8 p.m. – fuboTV – Nicaragua vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
10 p.m. – fuboTV – Guatemala vs Anguilla
International Friendly
9 p.m. – fuboTV – Honduras vs Puerto Rico
