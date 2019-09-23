Tyler Adams returns to RB Leipzig training

Tyler Adams is back in RB Leipzig training with the first team.

After missing the start of the new domestic season, the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder is back on the pitch with his teammates. Adams, 20, has been dealing with a groin injury since June which caused him to miss the Concacaf Gold Cup and RB Leipzig’s opening seven matches of the season.

The former New York Red Bulls midfielder made 10 Bundesliga appearances last season, registering two assists. He helped the club clinch a berth in the UEFA Champions League group stage and a place in last season’s German DFB Pokal, in which Leipzig lost 3-0 to Bayern Munich.

Adams was expected to be a major part of Gregg Berhalter’s Gold Cup roster, but due to his injury he had to withdraw prior to the start of the tournament.

RB Leipzig are currently unbeaten in all competitions to start the season, most recently defeating Benfica 2-1 in their Champions League opener and Werder Bremen 3-0 in Saturday’s Bundesliga win.

The club is currently top of the league table with 13 points through five matches.